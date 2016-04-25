BlindElephant - Web Application Fingerprinter



BlindElephant is an open-source generic web application fingerprinter that produces results by comparing a small set of static files at known locations against precomputed hashes for versions of those files in all available releases. The technique is fast, low-bandwidth, non-invasive, generic, and highly automatable.

It can be used directly as a tool on the command line, or as a library to provide fingerprinting functionality to another program.





Note: BlindElephant requires Python 2.6.x (prefer 2.6.5).





Here is the Static File Fingerprinting approach in one picture:









Features:

Fast, low-resource approach.

Support for commonly deployed web apps, and very easy to add support for more.

Support for web app plugins (Drupal and WordPress currently, more with community input).





How To Install BlindElephant

Installation is only required if you plan to use BlindElephant as a library.





First, make sure that your python installation has distutils, and then do:





cd blindelephant/src





sudo python setup.py install





If you are a Windows user, omit "sudo".





Usage:

BlindElephant.py [options] url appName



