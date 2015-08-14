ADHD - An Ubuntu Based Security Distribution

ADHD (Active Defense Harbinger Distribution) is an Ubuntu LTS based security distribution that is equipped with a lot of preconfigured tools for active defense. The purpose of this distribution is to aid defenders by giving them tools to "strike back" at the bad guys.





ADHD has tools whose functions range from interfering with the attackers' reconnaissance (where the attacker tries to collect as much information as possible about the target) to compromising the attackers' systems. Innocent bystanders will never notice anything out of the ordinary as the active defense mechanisms are triggered by malicious activity such as network scanning or connecting to restricted services.

The new version of ADHD is distributed differently than before. Instead of downloading a huge .iso file, you instead run a command in the prompt, and all the tools will be installed on your Linux machine.





Note: Currently, only Ubuntu versions 16.04 LTS and 15.10 32-bit are explicitly supported (installation may or may not work on a different version number). But anyway, do a clean install before running the script.





Here is the one-liner to bootstrap your ADHD installation:









Alternatively, you can execute the interactive install with this line:





ash -c "$(curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adhdproject/buildkit/master/interactive-adhd-install.sh)"





bash -c "$(curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adhdproject/buildkit/master/adhd-install.sh)"