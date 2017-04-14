14 Best Songs (Poems) About Hacking



Yes, you read that right, "Songs about hacking"!



Here are some of the best songs (or you call them "poems") about hacking. Most of the songs in this article are parodies of real songs. Enjoy!

The Hacker Song

Original song:

Put Another Nickel In.

Hack, Hack, Hack

Original song:

The Hacker's Battle Hymn

Original Song:

A Hacker's Lot

Original song:

The Hacker's Song

Original song:

The Hackers are Best

Original song:

Hacking Iron

Original song:

Hackingham Palace

Original song:

American Pie --- Hacker Style (Bye Bye, Unix)

Original song:

I'm Hacking Up Some CNAME's

Original song:

Rudolph, the Emacs Hacker

Original song:

The Wonderful Hacker

Original song:

Hacker

Original song:

Unknown

Accidental Hacking

Original Song:

Unknown

Put another password in,Bomb it out and try againTry to get past logging in,We're hacking, hacking, hackingTry his first wife's maiden name,This is more than just a game,It's real fun,but just the same,It's hacking, hacking, hackingSys-call, let's try sys-call. Remember, that great bug from version 3,Of R S X, It's here! Whoopie!Put another sys-call in,Run those passwords out and then,Dial back up, we're logging in.It's hacking, hacking, hackingWell, she got her dad's accountAnd she broke into his office mainframe, nowSeems like she forgot all about the term paperLike she told her old man, nowAnd with her eye on the modemGoes typin' just as fast as she can, nowAnd she'll just hack, hack, hack'Till her daddy takes her keyboard awayWell, the sysops can't stand her'Cause she speaks Unix just like an ace, now(She speaks like an ace, now, she speaks like an ace)She takes the BBS softwareAnd really puts it through its pace, now(Puts through its pace, now, puts through its pace)IBM tried to catch herBut she led 'em on a wild goose chase, now(Wild goose chase, now, wild goose chase)And she'll just hack, hack, hack'Till her daddy takes her keyboard awayWell, you knew all alongThat the Feds were gettin' wise to you, now(You shouldn't have tried, now, you shouldn't have tried)And since they took your set of disksYou've been thinkin' that your fun is all through, now(You shouldn't have lied, now, you shouldn't have liedBut you can come and work for me'Cause we've got a lot of things to do, now(Do you think you can help me finish debugging Windows 95?)And we'll just hack, hack, hackUncle Sammy took your keyboard awayAnd we'll just hack, hack, hackNow that daddy took your keyboard away...He logged on the eleven,And his name was "JAB."The monitor went crazyOn this blighted PDP.Oh, it never knew what hit it,Just a hack from DDT.The Hacker's just logged in.Chorus:Woe be it to the system,Woe be it to the system,Woe be it to the system,The Hacker's just logged in.The Hacker went a-workingAll the way into SYSTAT.He made so many options,That it made DEC flip its hat.The op'rator was dazzledFor his Hazeltine went ZAP!!The Hacker's just logged in.(Chorus)He started in the summerOf 1970."For me, I'll find a free account,"Thus sayeth JAB;Fin'lly moving up toGunning everybody's tree,The Hacker's just logged in.(Chorus)When a hacker's not engaged in compilation, compilation,Or single-stepping code in adb, adb,His/her concept of enlightened conversation, conversation,Is as far removed from coding as can be, as can be.One misnomer is as good as any other; any other,A "hacker" is the soul who makes things run, makes things run,Ah, take one consideration with another, with another,A hacker's lot is not a happy one.Oh, a hacker is the soul who makes things run, makes things run;A hackers lot is not a happy one, happy one.Though our lucid comments gush with human feeling, human feeling,And clearly document each program's works, program's works,The remote mail system shows no signs of healing, sign of healing,And nroff still contains annoying quirks, 'noyying quirks,Our aesthetics we, with difficulty, smother; 'culty smother,When an "rm -r *" must be undone, be undone,Taking one consideration with another, with another,A hacker's lot is not a happy one.Oh, when an "rm -r *" must be undone, be undone,A hacker's lot is not a happy one, happy one.I'm a hacker and I'm okay.I work all night and I sleep all day.I wrote some hacks in APL,each on a single line.They're mutually recursive,and run in n-squared time!(chorus:)Oh, he's a hacker and he's okay.He works all night and he sleeps all day.I'm a hacker and I'm okay.I work all night and I sleep all day.I wrote two hacks in MACRO,with UUOs galore.One plays Nim on the console lights,while the other zeros core!(chorus)I wrote a hack in Snobol,with FORTRAN subroutines,It spits out trashy stories,for ladies' magazines!(chorus)I wrote some hacks in InterLisp,they barely fit in core.The swapper thrashed its guts out,So now it runs no more.(chorus)I wrote a hack in microcode,with a goto on each line,it runs as fast as Superman,but not quite every time!(chorus)I wrote some hacks in Ada,and still can't run them yet,Do you suppose we'll see that day?On it, I wouldn't bet!(chorus)I wrote a hack for UNIXWhile it was still in vogue.It knows the tricks to pacman,and plays mean games of rogue!(chorus)I wrote some hacks, distributed,across our neat gateway.Each one of its 10 functionskills RIG in a different way!(chorus)I wrote some hacks in Mlisp,to edit files of root.It writes them back no-execute,And now it won't reboot!(chorus)I wrote some hacks to manage jobswith PLITS and IPC.Its very first activity,was firing the faculty!(chorus)I wrote some hacks with P and Vto synchronize my life.Now I can't use the bathroom,I'm deadlocked with my wife!(chorus)I wrote a hack (in theory),it may not ever halt.But if it does, just watch out...[Fatal Error: Infinite Page Fault](chorus)I wrote a hack with hough transformsfor our folks at DoD.It'll guide their fancy missiles,to Washington, D.C.I'm a hacker and I'm okay,I work all night and I sleep all day.I'll have a system of my own someday,that'll run my code in a hacked-up way.The Hackers, the Hackers, the Hackers are Best!I wouldn't give tuppence for all of the restThe day-to-day use of this system of oursWe've left in the hands of three unfriendly powersExamine the Serviceman, User, or OpYou'll find he's a luser with nothing up top.The oper is mean, as we're all well awareAnd if you crash the system, he's sure to go spareHe deletes our print jobs, he works all the dayAnd he hasn't the source code to show him the wayThe Hackers, the Hackers, the Hackers are bestI wouldn't give tuppence for all of the restThe serviceman now our contempt is beneathHe swaps random parts and he strips all the teethHe causes headcrashes, or so I have heardAnd blames it on the servo microcode wordThe Hackers are vocal, the Hackers are niceAnd worth any other at double the priceThe User writes programs, which crash when they canNot assembler code, but unstructured FortranHe works all the day with a Mouse in his handAnd has problems with bitwise binary ANDAnd out on the network, you cannot say muchFor the IBM or DEC, the Sequent or suchThe support is useless, they make us see redAnd they work the hours when we should be in bedThe Hackers are moral, the Hackers are goodAnd clever, and modest, and misunderstoodAnd all the world over, each system's the sameThey've simply no notion of being insaneThey chose obvious password, they leave when they're doneAnd they read the F-ing manual, which ruins the funThe Hackers, the hackers, the hackers are bestSo up with the Hackers and down with the restIt's not that they're wicked or naturally badIt's knowing they're lusers that makes us so madFor the Hackers are all that a people should beAnd the flower of the Hackers are [Insert net.god here] and meSociety frowns on blowing one's own trumpetBut we've found a game that merits no rebukeIf that's the password file we're going to dump itIt's more fun with a Tektronix or a FlukeThe object is to login as your neighbour"I've got system privs" is the acid testSo flip the sense switch one upAnd watch those DECpacks run upAnd hack our mainframe systems with the bestLooking round the worldwide networkSearching through the system cacheBigger, faster, newer, smarter See the networked systems crashMy dial-in port's ex-directory should you wish to make a callMine is even more exclusive (More exclusive?)I won't have dial-in at all(spoken)You can always e-mail me - net.god@uk(lines now alternated)I've a packet radio network, though it can't receive a thingI've my own direct connection, straight into the Cambridge RingI've a disk pack, arrives daily, with the next software updateAll my software comes via IR (via what??)To my H - P - forty - eightI believe my home computer runs full Unix system fiveI lost 20 gigs of software when I crashed my hard disk driveI've been asked to build a handheld, complete with network IOI've been asked to rebuild Unix - for security you knowMy local network login site runs R S X version 3All my net backdoors fly open when I enter 'Sesame'Your task privs are 'user, user', My task privs are 'root, root, root'I've just bought an net monitor (Bought a what?)(An net monitor) Oh yes, I run one when I bootLooking round the worldwide networkSearching through the system cacheBigger, faster, newer, smarterSee the networked systems crashDEC has just been taken over, we got in without a pauseWe've acquired an Alpha system, bigger, faster, far than yoursThey've changed passwords at Buckingham Palace[Hack][Hack][Hack][Hack]Christopher Robin logged in with Alice[Hack][Hack][Hack][Hack]Alice can't get into New Scotland YardThese soldiers' codes are terrible hard[Hack][Hack][Hack][Hack]Said AliceLong, long, time ago, I can still rememberHow UNIX used to make me smile...And I knew that with a login nameThat I could play those UNIX gamesAnd maybe hack some programs for a while.But February made me shiverWith every program I'd deliverBad news on the doorstep,I couldn't take one more spec...I can't remember getting smashedWhen I heard about the system crashAnd all the passwords got rehashedThe Day That UNIX Died...And I was singing:Chorus: Bye, bye, nroff, rogue and viGave my program to Phil Levy but Phil Levy was high,The boys on the board were sayin' "fuck this, goodbye."Singin' this'll be the day that I die...This'll be the day that I dieDid you write the new games shellAnd do you have faith in the manual?If b:dennie tells you so...Well, do you believe in UNIX CCan hacking save you memoryAnd can you tell me why vi's so slowWell, I know that you're in love with C'Cause I saw your code on UNIX BYou just kicked off your shoesMan, you cleaned up every kludge!I was a lonely young computer geekWith a program due 'most every weekBut I guess that I was meant to freakThe Day That UNIX Died And I was singin:(chorus)Well, for ten weeks we've been in this classThe professor really is an ass.But that's not how it used to be...When Ira Pohl taught in CIS 12And user limits could go to hellAnd there was still space on UNIX C.And while the board was looking 'roundThe Chancellor brought the budget downThe classes were adjournedEvaluations weren't returnedAnd while Huffman read a book by PohlThe CIS board made some prof's heads rollAnd we wrote programs that weren't whole The Day That UNIX DiedAnd we were singin'...(chorus)Helter skelter in the summer swelterI went in the lab to find some shelterNinety degrees and risin' faaaaaasst!!!C stayed up for ten whole daysThe hackers really were amazedWonderin' how long it all would last.Well, both the forums were really greatNobody got us all irateWe had a stroke of luckThe system was not fucked'Cause the hackers kept their code real cleanThe UNDR-shell was really keenDo you recall what was the sceneThe Day That UNIX DiedAnd we were singin...(chorus)Our programs were all in one place,UNIX had run out of space With no time left to start again...So, Jack be nimble, Jack be quick,Use every programming trick'Cause UNIX may soon crash again...And as I watched the system fillMy login process would be killed. The system just went downConsternation up at Crown!!!!The hours went on into the nightAnd all that we could do was riteI saw Dennie laughing with delightThe Day That UNIX Died And he was singin'...(chorus)I met a girl who sang the bluesAnd I asked her for some stat lab news But she just cursed and said "grow up"I went down through the stat lab doorWhere I'd learned of UNIX years beforeBut the man there said that UNIX wasn't upAnd in the halls the students screamed,The majors cried and the hackers dreamed,But not a word was spokenThe Vaxes all were brokenAnd the three folks I admire mostThe Father, Frank, and a.g.'s ghostThey caught the last train for the coastThe Day That UNIX DiedAnd they were singin...So bye, bye, nroff, rogue and viGave my program to Phil Levy but Phil Levy was high.The boys on the board were sayin' "fuck this, goodbye"Singin' this'll be the day that I die...All my tags are hacked, my memory's lowAn ancient kernel, it's version 4I'd hate to boot it just to see it fryBut NAMEd is broken, harddrive is worn,I'm really desperate, (I can blow away KORN)If I don't get DNS up, pings will die-chorus-So list files and delete db'sMight as well d'lete the whole treeAddress it like it's one big single hostI'm hackin' up some CNAME'sHope I don't have to hack againOh boy, I hate this soThere's so many zones that were not foundNo SOA (I've looked around)A named.conf, but that don't mean a thingI look around; look, a named.bootEvery name I ping; It pings to who?nslookup won't do a single thing-chorus-Now it's time to update the serialSave the file, it's no big issueRestart NAMEd and we'll be on our wayStream about to finally comeRemember when this used to be fun?Resolved to the wrong host, but what the hey..-chorus-Rudolph, the Emacs HackerWrote alot of e-LISP codeAnd if you ever ran itIt would lighten up your loadAll of the other hackersUsed to call his programs namesThey never let poor RudolphPlay any computer gamesWhen, one night, a process crashedSomeone went to say"Rudolph, with your cuspy hacks,Can you get my edits back?"Then all the hackers loved himAnd they shouted out with glee"Rudolph, the Emacs Hacker --You'll go down in wizardry!"When I was a wee undergrad,My roommate gave to meA user name and a password, too:8-M-J-4-X-3.I first bombed disk,And then dumped core,And then slaved the cty.And then I stole "acct.sys"And watched the system die.Oh, it went-- crunch --When it moved, and-- boots --When it stopped, and-- --When it stood still.They never knew just who it wasAnd I guess they never will."Mom, Dad, you're here, that's swellThere's something important I have to sayI’ve found my soul mate, his name is DellOh, no. Don’t worry. No, I’m not gay!Dell and I, you see, are oneHe does what I commandI simply think it, and it’s doneThe world is in my handToday I’m in the PentagonShall we bomb Saddam?Just one click and he's goneTerrorist, be damnHey, Dad. Short a little cash?A hundred thousand, will that do?One click here and you’ll have it in a flashNow, please get yourself something new!And, Mom, how about a shopping spree?Diamonds, clothes and so much moreYou can have anything at all. What shall it be?All delivered promptly to your doorOh, now I’ve got it. How about the evil IRS.A nice invasive virus that should do the trickLet’s raise a little havoc and create a nasty messOh, don’t you love it? I’m so dawn slick!I’m so happy now, it’s like a wondrous dreamWe’re powerful, almighty, invincible, Dell and meWe are like the Gods. Oh, I think I’m going to scream!For I shall have the glory, forever it shall beWell, son. I hate to spoil your glorious dayBut, your being a crook isn't pleasing to meAnd, I must warn you, the FBI is on its way.I’m afraid the fun is over now, so please cut the glee!What? No joking now. This cannot be.I ran my cloaking program, that’s rightFrom home to satellite and then a ship at seaI’m invisible, Dad, completely out of sightThat’s not it. Your cloaking worked just fine.It’s when your little sister came to say, "Hi."You blew her off, and that really crossed the lineYou yelled and screamed at her, "Out, away, goodbye!"Now you little punk, go! Leave my room!And don't come back, If you do I’ll log on PBSAnd your friend Barney will go boom!"She left in tears, upset, her face a messYou laughed at her, had so much funBut she was sick, in pain, despairShe went right to the phone and dialed 9-1-1"There’s a bomb strapped to Barney’s chair!"Why did you do it? I’m simply at a lossSteal, destroy—take jobs awayNow a jail cell will be your crossSo, it’s over now. What have you to say?I did it ‘cause I could, I’m just so good you seeThat’s just the way I am. And when I get outWe’ll do it all again, I mean Dell and meBecause we’re the best without a doubt.You may not believe this story, but I assure you it is true.Each week I volunteer at our library and one of the jobs I do…is to use Clorox wipes to sanitize the public computer section.No germ is safe when I get going; NONE avoid detection.As I wipe across a keyboard ….I sometimes see the screen flicker,but I don't pause to pay attention, else my boss will shout "Clean quicker! "The other day, in the U.S. Mail, by registered mail, receipt-requested,I got an envelope (return address "NSA"): I was shocked by what.....it suggested.It seems our country's ‘security agency' had received recent complaints.They'd been asked by many to find a U.S. hacker …..and apply restraints.The NSA's agents had narrowed down the list of suspects to ……JUST ME!It seems my random wiping of keys had caused a hacking spree.The Russians had held back in Europe, feeling their plans were compromised.Trump said he'd had proof, of Obama's foreign birth, stolen. (I wasn't surprised.)Coca-Cola claims its secret formula's been stolen; they've forgotten what it was.Even Santa's called about hacking at the North Pole. His elves are all abuzz.Well I called the toll free number supplied and asked for agent "Q".I explained that perhaps their suspicions were correct. What was I to DO??She said "For now don't DO anything. We'll send a cleaning crew."So now each week I just shelve books. My cleaning days are through.If you know any other hacking songs, let us know.