Samhain - Host Based Intrusion Detection System

Samhain is an open source host-based intrusion detection system (HIDS) that provides file integrity checking and log file monitoring/analysis, as well as rootkit detection, port monitoring, detection of rogue SUID executables, and hidden processes.





It is designed to monitor multiple hosts with potentially different operating systems (centralized logging and maintenance). But it can also be used as a standalone application on a single host.





Note: Samhain only works on POSIX systems (Unix, Linux, Cygwin/Windows).





Features:

Centralized Monitoring:

The client/server architecture allows central logging, central storage of baseline databases and client configurations, and central updates of baseline databases.

Web-Based Management Console:

The web-based Beltane console, available as a separate package, allows to monitor server and client activity, view client reports, and update the baseline databases.

Flexible Logging:

Samhain supports multiple logging facilities, each of which can be configured individually.

Tamper Resistance: