jSQL Injection - A Cross-Platform SQL Injection Tool

jSQL Injection is an open source and cross-platform tool that you can use to perform SQL injection attacks. That is, this tool can be used to retrieve database information from a vulnerable web server!

It is a simple and lightweight program, and you don't need to install this program on your computer, it is completely portable.

Note: You must have Java installed on your computer for this tool to work.

It supports normal, error based, blind, and time-based algorithms. And, it also supports proxy.


SQL Injection is also a part of the official penetration testing distribution Kali Linux and is included in several other distributions such as Pentest Box, Parrot Security OS, ArchStrike, and BlackArch Linux.
