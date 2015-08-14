ISME - A Framework For Testing IP Phones

ISME (IP Phone Scanning Made Easy) is a framework that you can use to test IP phones from several editors. It can gather information from IP phone infrastructures, test their web servers for default login/password combinations, add GUI for external fuzzers to provide a complete set of tools, and also implement attacks against the systems.





FACT: ISME was initially designed as a scanner dedicated to Cisco IP Telephony solution.

Java must be installed on the computer if you intend to use Fuzzing SIP – Protos.









It is developed in Perl, so it should work on any operating system running Perl. But make sure that the following libraries are installed: