ISME - A Framework For Testing IP Phones

ISME (IP Phone Scanning Made Easy) is a framework that you can use to test IP phones from several editors. It can gather information from IP phone infrastructures, test their web servers for default login/password combinations, add GUI for external fuzzers to provide a complete set of tools, and also implement attacks against the systems.

FACT: ISME was initially designed as a scanner dedicated to Cisco IP Telephony solution.

ISME Screenshot 1

It is developed in Perl, so it should work on any operating system running Perl. But make sure that the following libraries are installed:
Java must be installed on the computer if you intend to use Fuzzing SIP – Protos. 

