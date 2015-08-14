ISME - A Framework For Testing IP Phones
ISME (IP Phone Scanning Made Easy) is a framework that you can use to test IP phones from several editors. It can gather information from IP phone infrastructures, test their web servers for default login/password combinations, add GUI for external fuzzers to provide a complete set of tools, and also implement attacks against the systems.
FACT: ISME was initially designed as a scanner dedicated to Cisco IP Telephony solution.
It is developed in Perl, so it should work on any operating system running Perl. But make sure that the following libraries are installed:
- LWP::UserAgent; # http://search.cpan.org/~gaas/libwww-perl-6.03/lib/LWP/UserAgent.pm
- HTML::Parser; # http://search.cpan.org/dist/HTML-Parser/Parser.pm
- Net::Ping; # http://search.cpan.org/~smpeters/Net-Ping-2.36/lib/Net/Ping.pm
- Net::Netmask; # http://search.cpan.org/dist/Net-Netmask/
- Net::Subnets;
- Net::TFTP; # http://search.cpan.org/~gbarr/Net-TFTP-0.16/TFTP.pm
- Net::DHCP::Packet; # http://search.cpan.org/~djzort/Net-DHCP-0.69/lib/Net/DHCP/Packet.pm
- Net::DHCP::Constants; # http://search.cpan.org/~djzort/Net-DHCP-0.69/lib/Net/DHCP/Constants.pm
- Net::Libdnet::Arp;
- Crypt::SSLeay; # http://search.cpan.org/~nanis/Crypt-SSLeay/SSLeay.pm
- LWP::Protocol::https ; # http://search.cpan.org/~gaas/LWP-Protocol-https-6.02/lib/LWP/Protocol/https.pm
- Mozilla ::CA;#s http://search.cpan.org/~abh/Mozilla-CA-20111025/lib/Mozilla/CA.pm
- HTTP::Request::Common; # http://search.cpan.org/~gaas/HTTP-Message-6.02/lib/HTTP/Request/Common.pm
- Tk; # http://search.cpan.org/~ni-s/Tk-804.027/pod/UserGuide.pod
- Net::RawIP; # http://search.cpan.org/~saper/Net-RawIP-0.25/lib/Net/RawIP.pm
- Net::SSH
- SIP/Digest
Java must be installed on the computer if you intend to use Fuzzing SIP – Protos.
