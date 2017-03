Hydra - A Powerful Network Password Cracking Tool

Asterisk

AFP

Cisco AAA

Cisco auth

Cisco enable

CVS

Firebird

FTP

HTTP-FORM-GET

HTTP-FORM-POST

HTTP-GET

HTTP-HEAD

HTTP-POST

HTTP-PROXY

HTTPS-FORM-GET

HTTPS-FORM-POST

HTTPS-GET, HTTPS-HEAD

HTTPS-POST

HTTP-Proxy

ICQ

IMAP

IRC

LDAP

MS-SQL

MYSQL

NCP

NNTP

Oracle Listener

Oracle SID

Oracle

PC-Anywhere

PCNFS

POP3

POSTGRES

RDP

Rexec

Rlogin

Rsh

RTSP

SAP/R3

SIP

SMB

SMTP

SMTP Enum

SNMP v1+v2+v3

SOCKS5

SSH (v1 and v2)

SSHKEY

Subversion

Teamspeak (TS2)

Telnet

VMware-Auth

VNC

XMPP

Supported Platforms:

All UNIX platforms (Linux, BSD, Solaris, etc.)

MacOS

Windows with Cygwin (both IPv4 and IPv6)

Mobile systems based on Linux, MacOS or QNX (e.g. Android, iPhone, Blackberry 10, Zaurus, iPaq)

Hydra is very fast and flexible, and it allows you to add new modules in it.





Hydra is a very powerful parallelized network logon cracker that supports the following protocols.