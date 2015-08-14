Comodo Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Stored Login Details From Comodo Dragon Browser

How To Use Comodo Password Decryptor

First, download Comodo Password Decryptor onto your computer (download link is at the end of the article). Then run "", and install the program on the computer (working Internet connection is required). Then launch the program, you will see a window as shown below.Now click on the "" button. All the stored passwords will display on the program.That's all. I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share this article...See ya...