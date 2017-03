Comodo Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Stored Login Details From Comodo Dragon Browser

Comodo Password Decryptor is a free program that you can use to instantly recover all the stored login details from Comodo Dragon browser. It supports "" of profile path, but that is not really needed because it automatically detects the profile path of the current user as soon as you run this program on a computer.It allows you to backup the recovered passwords to an HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV file, and also provides an option to sort the displayed password list by username, password or website.