Comodo Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Stored Login Details From Comodo Dragon Browser
Comodo Password Decryptor is a free program that you can use to instantly recover all the stored login details from Comodo Dragon browser. It supports "Drag & Drop" of profile path, but that is not really needed because it automatically detects the profile path of the current user as soon as you run this program on a computer.
It allows you to backup the recovered passwords to an HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV file, and also provides an option to sort the displayed password list by username, password or website.
How To Use Comodo Password DecryptorFirst, download Comodo Password Decryptor onto your computer (download link is at the end of the article). Then run "ComodoPasswordDecryptor_Installer.exe", and install the program on the computer (working Internet connection is required). Then launch the program, you will see a window as shown below.
Now click on the "Start Recovery" button. All the stored passwords will display on the program.
