Cisco Password Decryptor - Free Tool For Recovering Cisco Type 7 Router Password

How To Use Cisco Password Decryptor

Cisco Password Decryptor is a free program that can instantly recover Cisco Type 7 router password. It supports two modes of password recovery, you can either enter the encrypted Cisco Type 7 password directly or specify the Cisco configuration file.This software works on both 32-bit & 64-bit Windows systems starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.Here is how to use Cisco Password Decryptor:1. Download and install Cisco Password Decryptor on your computer (download link is at the end of this article). Then launch the program, you will see a window as shown below.2. Select a Recover method, then configure the process, and then click on the "" button. The password will appear in the "" box.That's all. I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share...See ya...