AnonTwi - Tool To Have More Privacy On Social Media
AnonTwi is a powerful tool that can provide different layers of encryption, privacy methods, and proxy features to OAuth2 applications (such as GNUSocial, Twitter). It is a great tool to have more privacy on social networking sites.
Features:
- AES + HMAC-SHA1 encryption on Tweets and Direct Messages
- Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) to interact with API
- Proxy Socks (for example, to connect to the TOR network)
- Random HTTP header values
- Send long messages splitted automatically
- Automatic decryption of tweet's URLs or raw inputs
- Backup messages to your disk (max: 3200)
- Send fake geolocation places
- Remove data and close account (suicide!)
- View global Trending Topics
- UTF-8 + Unicode support (Chinese, Arabic, symbols, etc)
- Multiplatform: GNU/Linux, MacOS, Win32
- Detailed colourful output results
- Generate tools and modules
- GTK+ interface
- An IRC bot slave
AnonTwi runs on many platforms including Windows, and Debian-based systems (ex: Ubuntu). It requires Python and the following libraries:
- python-crypto - cryptographic algorithms and protocols for Python
- python-httplib2 - comprehensive HTTP client library written for Python
- python-pycurl - python bindings to libcurl
- python-glade2 - GTK+ bindings: Glade support
You might also like:
Post a Comment