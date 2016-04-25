AnonTwi - Tool To Have More Privacy On Social Media

AES + HMAC-SHA1 encryption on Tweets and Direct Messages

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) to interact with API

Proxy Socks (for example, to connect to the TOR network)

Random HTTP header values

Send long messages splitted automatically

Automatic decryption of tweet's URLs or raw inputs

Backup messages to your disk (max: 3200)

Send fake geolocation places

Remove data and close account (suicide!)

View global Trending Topics

UTF-8 + Unicode support (Chinese, Arabic, symbols, etc)

Multiplatform: GNU/Linux, MacOS, Win32

Detailed colourful output results

Generate tools and modules

GTK+ interface

An IRC bot slave

AnonTwi is a powerful tool that can provide different layers of encryption, privacy methods, and proxy features to OAuth2 applications (such as GNUSocial, Twitter). It is a great tool to have more privacy on social networking sites.