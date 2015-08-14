WiFi Passwords Share - Android App For Free-WiFi Junkies





WiFi Passwords Share is a simple android app that allows you to share WiFi credentials with the users and use all the free WiFi. When you enter the password of a protected WiFi network in the app, it will automatically save the credentials in the central database and share it with all the users.

Since this app periodically checks the central database for new passwords, you don't have to enter passwords if you visit a place where some other user was before you.





Note: It doesn't use your stored WiFi passwords in any way, it only uses passwords entered directly into the app.





If you are a traveler, this app is a must have, because free WiFi is almost everywhere but not always easy to find.



