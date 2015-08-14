Patator - A Powerful Command-line Brute-forcer
- ftp_login : Brute-force FTP
- ssh_login : Brute-force SSH
- telnet_login : Brute-force Telnet
- smtp_login : Brute-force SMTP
- smtp_vrfy : Enumerate valid users using SMTP VRFY
- smtp_rcpt : Enumerate valid users using SMTP RCPT TO
- finger_lookup : Enumerate valid users using Finger
- http_fuzz : Brute-force HTTP
- pop_login : Brute-force POP3
- pop_passd : Brute-force poppassd (http://netwinsite.com/poppassd/)
- imap_login : Brute-force IMAP4
- ldap_login : Brute-force LDAP
- smb_login : Brute-force SMB
- smb_lookupsid : Brute-force SMB SID-lookup
- rlogin_login : Brute-force rlogin
- vmauthd_login : Brute-force VMware Authentication Daemon
- mssql_login : Brute-force MSSQL
- oracle_login : Brute-force Oracle
- mysql_login : Brute-force MySQL
- mysql_query : Brute-force MySQL queries
- pgsql_login : Brute-force PostgreSQL
- vnc_login : Brute-force VNC
- dns_forward : Forward lookup names
- dns_reverse : Reverse lookup subnets
- snmp_login : Brute-force SNMP v1/2/3
- unzip_pass : Brute-force the password of encrypted ZIP files
- keystore_pass : Brute-force the password of Java keystore files
- umbraco_crack : Crack Umbraco HMAC-SHA1 password hashes
- tcp_fuzz : Fuzz TCP services
According to the developer, this tool was written out of frustration from using Hydra, Medusa, Ncrack, Metasploit modules and Nmap NSE scripts for password guessing attacks.
"I opted for a different approach in order to not create yet another brute-forcing tool and avoid repeating the same shortcomings. Patator is a multi-threaded tool written in Python, that strives to be more reliable and flexible than his fellow predecessors."
Note: You must have python 2.7 installed on your computer.
