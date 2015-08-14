Patator - A Powerful Command-line Brute-forcer



Patator is a powerful multi-purpose command-line brute-forcer that supports the following modules.

ftp_login : Brute-force FTP

ssh_login : Brute-force SSH

telnet_login : Brute-force Telnet

smtp_login : Brute-force SMTP

smtp_vrfy : Enumerate valid users using SMTP VRFY

smtp_rcpt : Enumerate valid users using SMTP RCPT TO

finger_lookup : Enumerate valid users using Finger

http_fuzz : Brute-force HTTP

pop_login : Brute-force POP3

pop_passd : Brute-force poppassd (http://netwinsite.com/poppassd/)

imap_login : Brute-force IMAP4

ldap_login : Brute-force LDAP

smb_login : Brute-force SMB

smb_lookupsid : Brute-force SMB SID-lookup

rlogin_login : Brute-force rlogin

vmauthd_login : Brute-force VMware Authentication Daemon

mssql_login : Brute-force MSSQL

oracle_login : Brute-force Oracle

mysql_login : Brute-force MySQL

mysql_query : Brute-force MySQL queries

pgsql_login : Brute-force PostgreSQL

vnc_login : Brute-force VNC

dns_forward : Forward lookup names

dns_reverse : Reverse lookup subnets

snmp_login : Brute-force SNMP v1/2/3

unzip_pass : Brute-force the password of encrypted ZIP files

keystore_pass : Brute-force the password of Java keystore files

umbraco_crack : Crack Umbraco HMAC-SHA1 password hashes

tcp_fuzz : Fuzz TCP services

According to the developer, this tool was written out of frustration from using Hydra, Medusa, Ncrack, Metasploit modules and Nmap NSE scripts for password guessing attacks.





"I opted for a different approach in order to not create yet another brute-forcing tool and avoid repeating the same shortcomings. Patator is a multi-threaded tool written in Python, that strives to be more reliable and flexible than his fellow predecessors."

Note:

You must have python 2.7 installed on your computer.