FTP Password Kracker - A Free Tool For Cracking FTP Passwords



FTP Password Kracker is a free program that can crack FTP server passwords. It uses the dictionary attack to crack the password, so the weaker the password, the easier you can crack it with this tool.



If the target FTP server allows any Anonymous (without password) connections, the program will automatically detect it and alert you almost immediately.



Note: This tool works on both 32-bit & 64-bit windows systems starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.



FTP Password Kracker comes with a sample dictionary (password list) file for password cracking. This is enough to crack a super weak password. But most of the FTP passwords are not super weak so you might need to create or download a bigger dictionary file.



You can get great dictionary files from the following sources for free:

https://packetstormsecurity.com/Crackers/wordlists

http://www.outpost9.com/files/WordLists.html

Works against any FTP server.

Remembers last used settings.

Option to specify non-standard FTP port.

Displays detailed statistics during Cracking operation.

Stop the password cracking operation any time.

Automatically copy the cracked FTP password to clipboard.

Generate Password Recovery report in HTML/XML/TEXT format.

How To Use FTP Password Kracker

First, download the FTP Password Kracker, then extract the "FTPPasswordKracker.zip" file and then run the "Setup_FTPPasswordKracker.exe" and install the program (download link is at the end of this article).





Then open FTP Password Kracker program, you will see a window as shown below.









Now type in the FTP server IP address, FTP port (In case the FTP server is running on a different port), and username.



Then select a dictionary file (password list) by clicking on the folder icon or just drag and drop the dictionary file.

Now click on the "Start Crack" button. The FTP Password Kracker should start cracking the password....





Wait for completion...

Current Status



If you don't like the GUI tools, you can use the command-line version: "FTP Password Recovery". It can give you a Hollywood-style hacking experience (hacking passwords using cmd prompt).





Have fun!



That's all, I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share this article...





