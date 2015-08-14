Chrome Password Remover - Tool To Quickly Remove Stored Login Info From Google Chrome
Chrome Password Remover is a free program that you can use to quickly remove the stored website login passwords from Google Chrome. It is very easy to use, you can remove selected ones or all of the stored passwords with just a click of a button.
One of the unique features of this tool is that it allows you to remove the stored login passwords from the Chrome profiles belonging to a different user on the local system or any other computer.
It also allows you to create a password report in HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV format, like a backup!
Chrome Password Remover supports all versions of Google Chrome and it works on almost all the Windows versions (Windows XP to Windows 10). This software also has the ability to automatically detect the current Chrome profile location, meaning, you don't need to configure this program, simply run it on a computer. And, it is also portable, can be executed on anywhere without JAVA, or dot NET components.
Now let me show you how to use this program.
How To Use Chrome Password Remover
1. Download and install the Chrome Password Remover on your computer (download link is at the end of this article). Then launch the program, you will see a window as shown below.
2. Click on the "Show Passwords" button. All the stored login information will display on the program.
To backup the password list, click on the "Report" button and save the file.
If you want to remove all the login information, then click on the "Remove All" button. For removing a particular login info, just click on the "Remove" button.
I hope you like dthis article. If you did, please share...
Peace out...
