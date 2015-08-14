Browser Password Remover - Tool For Removing All Login Details From Popular Browsers



Browser Password Remover is a free program that is capable of quickly displaying and removing all the stored website login passwords from popular web browsers.

Here is the list of the supported web browsers.



The Browser Password Remover allows you to take a Backup of all the login credentials in HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV format before removing all the passwords. It also allows you to remove either selected ones or all the stored passwords with just a click.





This tool autodetects the current storage location of the supported browsers, meaning, you don't need to configure this software, just launch and use!





Let's use the Browser Password Remover...









How To Use Browser Password Remover