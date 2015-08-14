Browser Password Remover - Tool For Removing All Login Details From Popular Browsers
Browser Password Remover is a free program that is capable of quickly displaying and removing all the stored website login passwords from popular web browsers.
Here is the list of the supported web browsers.
- Firefox
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Internet Explorer
- UC Browser
- Torch Browser
- Google Chrome Canary/SXS
- CoolNovo Browser
- Opera Browser
- Comodo Dragon Browser
- SeaMonkey Browser
- SRWare Iron Browser
- Flock Browser
The Browser Password Remover allows you to take a Backup of all the login credentials in HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV format before removing all the passwords. It also allows you to remove either selected ones or all the stored passwords with just a click.
This tool autodetects the current storage location of the supported browsers, meaning, you don't need to configure this software, just launch and use!
Let's use the Browser Password Remover...
How To Use Browser Password Remover
1. Download Browser Password Remover onto your computer. Then extract the zip file, and run Setup_BrowserPasswordRemover.exe, and install the program.
2. Launch the program, you will see a window as shown below.
Now if you want to backup the login details, click on the "Backup" button and then save it.
If you want to remove a particular login detail, then select it and click on the "Remove" button. Or you can just remove all the login information just by clicking on the "Remove All" button.
That's all.
See ya...
