Browser Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Website Login Details Stored By Popular Web Browsers



Browser Password Decryptor is an amazing program that can instantly recover website login credentials stored by popular web browsers.

It supports the following web browsers.





This program works on almost all the Windows versions (Windows XP to Windows 10).





Browser Password Decryptor is capable of automatically discovering all supported Applications in the computer, that means, you don't need to configure this program, just run it.





It offers a Sort feature to arrange the recovered passwords in various order to make it easier to search through. It also allows you to save the recovered password list in HTML/XML/Text/CSV formats, or you just right-click on the password and copy it.





Now let me show you how to use this software...









How To Use Browser Password Decryptor

Setup_BrowserPasswordDecryptor.exe, and install the program.



2. Open Browser Password Decryptor, you will see a window as shown below.





3. Click on the "Start Recovery" button. All the login credentials stored by the supported web browsers will appear in the program.







