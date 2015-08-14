Browser Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Website Login Details Stored By Popular Web Browsers
Browser Password Decryptor is an amazing program that can instantly recover website login credentials stored by popular web browsers.
It supports the following web browsers.
- Firefox
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Internet Explorer
- UC Browser
- Torch Browser
- Google Chrome Canary/SXS
- CoolNovo Browser
- Opera Browser
- Apple Safari
- Comodo Dragon Browser
- SeaMonkey Browser
- SRWare Iron Browser
- Flock Browser
This program works on almost all the Windows versions (Windows XP to Windows 10).
Browser Password Decryptor is capable of automatically discovering all supported Applications in the computer, that means, you don't need to configure this program, just run it.
It offers a Sort feature to arrange the recovered passwords in various order to make it easier to search through. It also allows you to save the recovered password list in HTML/XML/Text/CSV formats, or you just right-click on the password and copy it.
Now let me show you how to use this software...
How To Use Browser Password Decryptor
1. Download the Browser Password Decryptor onto your computer (download link is at the end of this article). Then extract the zip file, run the Setup_BrowserPasswordDecryptor.exe, and install the program.
2. Open Browser Password Decryptor, you will see a window as shown below.
3. Click on the "Start Recovery" button. All the login credentials stored by the supported web browsers will appear in the program.
That's all. I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share...
See ya...
