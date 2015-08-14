BitComet Password Decryptor - Tool For Decrypting Passwords Stored By BitComet

BitComet Password Decryptor is a free program that can recover all the website and torrent passwords stored by BitComet software.

Like any other download manager, BitComet also offers to remember the passwords for downloaded websites or torrent sites. When it saves the password, it also encrypts the password so you won't be able to see the passwords even if you have access to the BitComet program.





That's why you need the BitComet Password Decryptor. It can automatically find and recover all these saved passwords from BitComet profile location. Once recovered, you can also backup the password list to HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV file.





How To Use BitComet Password Decryptor

1. Download BitComet Password Decryptor onto your computer (Download link is at the end of this article). Then extract the zip file, run BitCometPasswordDecryptor_Installer.exe, and install the program.





Note: You must have a working internet connection to install the program.





2. Launch the program, you will see a window as shown below.





All login passwords stored by BitComet will be displayed on the program (see the image below).





3. Click on the "" button.All login passwords stored by BitComet will be displayed on the program (see the image below).

