TCHead - TrueCrypt Password Cracking Tool

I know TrueCrypt is outdated, and no one is using it anymore. But if you find someone who is still using TrueCrypt, then the TCHead may come in handy. So let's talk about it...

TCHead is a simple tool that decrypts and verifies TrueCrypt headers. It also has the ability to brute force the password using a wordlist. But this tool is not as good as a professional cracking tool and the cracking process will be slower due to the fact that the TrueCrypt saves keys for testing internally using Password-Based Key Derivation Function 2 (PBKDF2), which is specifically designed to slow down brute-force attacks.





TCHead Screenshots:











