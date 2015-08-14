Hexlock - A Must Have Android App

Now choose a passcode type. For this tutorial, I'm going to choose(If you have a compatible smartphone you can also use your fingerprint as the passcode). Then enter the passcode in the next window and then renter the passcode in the next one.Now you can start adding apps to lock profiles (Home, Work, Off). You can also customize the apps locked under each profile (example: all the apps you want to be locked when you're at work in your Work profile) as you like.To activate a profile, tap the large icon on that profile's screen. When a profile is active, the locked apps can only be opened by entering your Hexlock passcode.If you want to turn off all profiles so all apps are unlocked, open the Hexlock app and tap the "" icon.In case if you forgot your passcode, you can set a new passcode very easily. All you have to do is, tap the Menu button (three dots at the top right of the screen) and select "" Then confirm your identity and then you will be able to set a new passcode.First, open Hexlock, and then either tap on the top left icon or swipe from the left edge to right. You'll see the option to go into the Media Vault. Then tap on "". then import files to the Vault, that's all.If you want to restore files from the vault, just select the files and then tap on the broken lock icon and then tap on "".That's all. I hope you like this article. If you did, please share this article with your friends...Peace out...