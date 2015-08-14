Hexlock - A Must Have Android App
Do you want to protect your personal files? If yes, then you should start using the Hexlock app. Because it is one of the best app locker in the world, and its features are incredible. Speaking of features, let's take a look at Hexlock's features.
Features:
- Automatic App Lock - You can set Hexlock to activate app lock profiles automatically when you are connected to a known Wi-Fi network.
- Media Vault - It allows you to hide sensitive pictures and videos from Gallery, to a folder only you can access.
- Parental Control - Prevent children from making in-app purchases or changing your personal settings or deleting folders.
- Lock any app (including games, WiFi, and Settings).
- Shared devices - You can create separate profiles for shared tablets at home. Just like a multi-user computer.
- Uninstall Prevention - Prevents others from uninstalling the Hexlock app.
- Fingerprint - Supports convenient and powerful lock with fingerprint sensor.
- Custom Lock Screen Background - You can set a specific color or an image as the lock screen background.
- New apps notification - Suggests you to add new apps to the existing lock profiles.
- Allows you to set app lock delay.
- Displays remaining time hint on apps.
- Allows you to sort the apps by popularity, name, locked, unlocked, and install date.
Do you know how to use Hexlock? If not, here is a quick guide for you:
How To Use HexlockFirst, download and install Hexlock on your android device. Then open the app, you will see a screen like this:
Now choose a passcode type. For this tutorial, I'm going to choose PIN (If you have a compatible smartphone you can also use your fingerprint as the passcode). Then enter the passcode in the next window and then renter the passcode in the next one.
Now you can start adding apps to lock profiles (Home, Work, Off). You can also customize the apps locked under each profile (example: all the apps you want to be locked when you're at work in your Work profile) as you like.
To activate a profile, tap the large icon on that profile's screen. When a profile is active, the locked apps can only be opened by entering your Hexlock passcode.
If you want to turn off all profiles so all apps are unlocked, open the Hexlock app and tap the "Off" icon.
In case if you forgot your passcode, you can set a new passcode very easily. All you have to do is, tap the Menu button (three dots at the top right of the screen) and select "Forgot your password?" Then confirm your identity and then you will be able to set a new passcode.
Here is how to use Media Vault: First, open Hexlock, and then either tap on the top left icon or swipe from the left edge to right. You'll see the option to go into the Media Vault. Then tap on "Media Vault". then import files to the Vault, that's all.
If you want to restore files from the vault, just select the files and then tap on the broken lock icon and then tap on "RESTORE".
That's all. I hope you like this article. If you did, please share this article with your friends...
Peace out...
[THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY LIQUIDUM]
