BeEF - Tool For Browser Exploitation

BeEF (The Browser Exploitation Framework) is a penetration testing tool that is capable of exploiting browser vulnerabilities. Unlike other security frameworks, BeEF focuses on leveraging browser vulnerabilities to assess the security posture of a target.

BeEF hooks one or more web browsers as beachheads for the launching of directed command modules. Each browser is likely to be within a different security context, and each context may provide a set of unique attack vectors. The framework allows the penetration tester to select specific modules (in real-time) to target each browser, and therefore each context.







