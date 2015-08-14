BeEF - Tool For Browser Exploitation
BeEF (The Browser Exploitation Framework) is a penetration testing tool that is capable of exploiting browser vulnerabilities. Unlike other security frameworks, BeEF focuses on leveraging browser vulnerabilities to assess the security posture of a target.
BeEF hooks one or more web browsers as beachheads for the launching of directed command modules. Each browser is likely to be within a different security context, and each context may provide a set of unique attack vectors. The framework allows the penetration tester to select specific modules (in real-time) to target each browser, and therefore each context.
The framework contains numerous command modules that employ BeEF's simple and powerful API. This API is at the heart of the framework's effectiveness and efficiency. It abstracts complexity and facilitates quick development of custom modules.
