BackBox - Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking Linux Distribution
BackBox is an Ubuntu based penetration testing operating system that is equipped with a complete set of tools required for ethical hacking and security testing. It is fast, easy to use and provides a minimal yet complete desktop environment.
Some of the tools are listed below.
- aircrack-ng
- amap
- armitage
- bluediving
- backfuzz
- beef-project
- binwalk
- bleachbit
- btftp
- pycryptocat
- ophcrack
- openvas-scanner
- openvas-manager
- nmap
- nikto
- netcmd
- medusa
- dnschef
- dotdotpwn
- dumpzilla
- easybox-keygen
- ettercap
- fern-wifi-cracker
- hashcat
- htexploit
- reaver
- redfang
- setoolkit
- sqlmap
- truecrypt
- zaproxy
- wpscan
- wireshark
- wifite
- whatweb
- weevely
- websploit
- wapiti
- w3af
- truecrack
- theharvester
- tcpjunk
