BackBox - Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking Linux Distribution

BackBox is an Ubuntu based penetration testing operating system that is equipped with a complete set of tools required for ethical hacking and security testing. It is fast, easy to use and provides a minimal yet complete desktop environment.

BackBox Screenshot

Some of the tools are listed below.
  • aircrack-ng
  • amap
  • armitage
  • bluediving
  • backfuzz
  • beef-project
  • binwalk
  • bleachbit
  • btftp
  • pycryptocat
  • ophcrack
  • openvas-scanner
  • openvas-manager
  • nmap
  • nikto
  • netcmd
  • medusa
  • dnschef
  • dotdotpwn
  • dumpzilla
  • easybox-keygen
  • ettercap
  • fern-wifi-cracker
  • hashcat
  • htexploit
  • reaver
  • redfang
  • setoolkit
  • sqlmap
  • truecrypt
  • zaproxy
  • wpscan
  • wireshark
  • wifite
  • whatweb
  • weevely
  • websploit
  • wapiti
  • w3af
  • truecrack
  • theharvester
  • tcpjunk


Download BackBox


