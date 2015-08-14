Spooftooph - Automated Tool For Spoofing or Cloning Bluetooth Devices
Spooftooph is an amazing tool designed to automate spoofing or cloning Bluetooth information (Name, Class, and Address). Spoofing the Bluetooth information is useful for many purposes such as hiding a Bluetooth device in a plain site, accessing protected information, and observation.
Here are it's features:
- Clone and log Bluetooth device information
- Generate a random new Bluetooth profile
- Change Bluetooth profile every X seconds
- Specify device information for Bluetooth interface
- Select device to clone from scan log
Note: To modify the Bluetooth adapter, spooftooth must be run with root privileges.
Spooftooph offers five modes of usage:
- Specify NAME, CLASS and ADDR.
- Randomly generate NAME, CLASS and ADDR.
- Scan for devices in range and select device to clone. Optionally dump the device information in a specified log file.
- Load in device info from log file and specify device info to clone.
- Clone a random devices info in range every x seconds.
Usage:spooftooph -i dev [-mstu] [-nac]|[-R]|[-r file] [-w file]
-a <address> : Specify new BD_ADDR
-b <num_lines> : Number of Bluetooth profiles to display per page
-B : Disable banner for smaller screens (like phones)
-c <class> : Specify new CLASS
-h : Help
-i <dev> : Specify interface
-m : Specify multiple interfaces during selection
-n <name> : Specify new NAME
-r <file> : Read in CSV logfile
-R : Assign random NAME, CLASS, and ADDR
-s : Scan for devices in local area
-t <time> : Time interval to clone device in range
-u : USB delay. Interactive delay for reinitializing interface
-w <file> : Write to CSV logfile
(Useful in Virtualized environment when USB must be passed through.)
