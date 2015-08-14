Android Privacy Guard - OpenPGP For Android

(APG) is an open source encryption tool for android. This tool allows the users to encrypt, decrypt, sign, and verify messages and files.

First you have to download and install APG on your android device (link is at the end of this article). Then open the app, you will see a window as shown below (after closing the dialog boxes).

Then click on the 3-dot-menu button and then create a key.Then go to the main menu and choose an option (Encrypt File, Decrypt File, Encrypt Message, Decrypt Message). Then follow the on-screen instructions, that's all.Let's say you want to send an encrypted message to, first, you have to create a key by going toAfter saving the key, go back to the main menu and select "". Then you will see a screen as shown below.Then enter your message into the box and then select the key you created by clicking on the "" button.Now click on "", then choose an email client to send the message...That's all.