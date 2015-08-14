WebSploit Framework - Tool For Vulnerability Assessment & Exploitation
WebSploit Framework is an open source command line utility that can scan and attack target services. It's features are listed below.
- Autopwn - Used From Metasploit For Scan and Exploit Target Service
- WMAP - Scan,Crawler Target Used From Metasploit wmap plugin
- Format infector - inject reverse & bind payload into file format
- phpMyAdmin Scanner
- CloudFlare resolver
- LFI Bypasser
- Apache Users Scanner
- Dir Bruter
- Admin finder
- MLITM Attack - Man Left In The Middle, XSS Phishing Attacks
- MITM - Man In The Middle Attack
- Java Applet Attack
- MFOD Attack (Middle Finger Of Doom Attack)
- ARP Dos Attack
- Web Killer Attack
- Fake Update Attack
- Fake Access point Attack
- Wifi Honeypot
- Wifi Jammer
- Wifi DoS
- Wifi Mass De-Authentication Attack
- Bluetooth POD Attack
You might also like:
Post a Comment