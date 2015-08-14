Social-Engineer Toolkit - A Must Have Tool For Penetration Testers

8:33 AM , , , , , ,
Social-Engineer Toolkit

Social-Engineer Toolkit is an opensource Python-driven tool aimed at penetration testing around Social-Engineering. SET is the standard for social-engineering penetration tests and supported heavily within the security community.

Social-Engineer Toolkit Box

The attacks built into the toolkit are designed to be focused attacks against a person or organization used during a penetration test. 

If you want to know how to use SET, just get the SET User Manual.



Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.