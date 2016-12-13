OpenStego - A Free Tool For Data Hiding and Digital Watermarking

OpenStego is basically a steganography application that allows you to hide a file inside another file. It also provides password protection for the hidden file and a digital watermarking feature; watermarking files with an invisible signature (which is in the beta stage). 

This tool really-really easy to use, you don't even need to know about steganogrphy to use this app (I may have exaggerated it a little bit, but you know what I'm saying.... It is that easy to use this tool!).

Here is the screenshot of OpenStego:

OpenStego Screenshot

  1. How can we guarantee that this tool is not "leaking" its "hidden" data?

