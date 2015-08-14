Wireless Network Watcher - Free Wireless Network Tool



Wireless Network Watcher is a small program that can scan your wireless network (It can also scan a small wired network) and display a list of devices that are currently connected to your network. It will also display the device IP address, MAC address, the company that manufactured the network card, and optionally the device name. Wireless Network Watcher is a small program that can scan your wireless network (It can also scan a small wired network) and display a list of devices that are currently connected to your network. It will also display the device IP address, MAC address, the company that manufactured the network card, and optionally the device name.





This tool also allows you to export the connected devices list into html/xml/csv/text file, or copy the list to the clipboard and then paste into Excel or other spreadsheet application.









How To Use Wireless Network Watcher

First, download Wireless Network Watcher onto your computer (Download link is at the end of this article). Then extract the "wnetwatcher.zip" file, and then run WNetWatcher.exe, you will see a window as shown below.



