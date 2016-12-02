JPassword Recovery - Free Tool To Crack Password Protected Archives (zip, rar, 7z)

Note: You must install 7zip on your computer to crack the archives using this tool.





How To Use JPassword Recovery

First download JPassword Recovery (link is at the end of this article). Then extract "JPassword Recovery Tool v1.09.7z", run the "JPassword Recovery.jar".









Then click on "Browse for archive (.7z, .zip, .rar)" button and select the password protected archive. Then select the character set(s), and if you want to exclude any characters, type it in the "Exclude characters" box, and then set the minimum and maximum password length. Then click on the "Start Password Recovery" button, it will start the cracking process.





Wait for completion... You will see the password in the stats box.



