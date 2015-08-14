Angry IP Scanner - A Fast Network Scanning Tool





Angry IP Scanner is a cross-platform lightweight program that can scan IP addresses and their ports. It can determine the IP status, hostname, MAC address, NetBIOS information, MAC vendor, HTTP sender, and the TTL (Time-to-live). You can also extend the program's functionality by using plugins (anyone who can write java code can create one).

In order to increase scanning speed, the program uses multithreaded approach, meaning, a separate scanning thread is created for each scanned IP address.





If you want to save the results, you can save it in TXT, CSV, XML or LST formats.







