D-TECT - Command-line Based Web Application Penetration Testing Tool





D-TECT is a command-line based web application penetration testing tool that is specially designed for Penetration Testers and Security Researchers. It can make their job a lot easier.D-TECT offers the following features:

Sub-domain Scanning

Port Scanning

Wordpress Scanning

Wordpress Username Enumeration

Wordpress Backup Grabbing

Sensitive File Detection

Same-Site Scripting Scanning

Click Jacking Detection

Powerful XSS vulnerability scanning

SQL Injection vulnerability scanning





How To Use D-TECT (on Windows)

Note: You must have python 2.7 installed on your computer. You must haveinstalled on your computer.





First, download the source code (zip file) onto your computer. Then extract the zip file and then open the folder and then hold down the Shift key and right-click on the empty area, then select "Open command window here". You will see a command prompt window as shown below.









Then type d-tect.py and then hit the enter key.









Then enter the option number and then follow the instructions.









Then enter the option number and then follow the instructions.








