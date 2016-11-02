Cain & Abel - Tool For Hackers
Cain & Abel is an amazing tool that is specifically designed for network administrators and penetration testers to recover various kinds of passwords. It allows easy recovery of passwords by sniffing the network, cracking encrypted passwords using Dictionary, Brute-Force and Cryptanalysis attacks, recording VoIP conversations, decoding scrambled passwords, recovering wireless network keys, revealing password boxes, uncovering cached passwords and analyzing routing protocols.
This program also contains a lot of features like APR (Arp Poison Routing) which enables sniffing on switched LANs and Man-in-the-Middle attacks. The sniffer in this program can also analyze encrypted protocols such as SSH-1 and HTTPS, and contains filters to capture credentials from a wide range of authentication mechanisms. It also ships routing protocols authentication monitors and routes extractors, dictionary and brute-force crackers for all common hashing algorithms and for several specific authentications, password/hash calculators, cryptanalysis attacks, password decoders, and some not so common utilities related to network and system security.
Cain & Abel Features:
- Protected Storage Password Manager
- LSA Secrets Dumper
- Service Manager
- Route Table Manager
- SID Scanner
- Sniffer
- Full RDP sessions sniffer for APR
- Full HTTPS sessions sniffer for APR
- Full POP3S sessions sniffer for APR
- Full LDAPS sessions sniffer for APR
- MAC Address Scanner with OUI fingerprint
- Wireless Scanner
- 802.11 Capture Files Decoder
- Access (9x/2000/XP) Database Passwords Decoder
- Base64 Password Decoder
- Cisco Type-7 Password Decoder
- Cisco VPN Client Password Decoder
- RSA SecurID Token Calculator
- TCP/UDP Table Viewer
- Cisco Config Downloader/Uploader (SNMP/TFTP)
- Wireless Zero Configuration Password Dumper
- MSCACHE Hashes Dumper
- Microsoft SQL Server 2000 Password Extractor
- VNC Password Decoder
- Credential Manager Password Decoder
- Dialup Password Decoder
- APR (ARP Poison Routing)
- Network Enumerator
- Remote Registry
- Routing Protocol Monitors
- Full SSH-1 sessions sniffer for APR
- Full FTPS sessions sniffer for APR
- Full IMAPS sessions sniffer for APR
- Certificates Collector
- Promiscuous-mode Scanner
- PWL Cached Password Decoder
- Password Crackers
- Cryptanalysis attacks
- WEP Cracker
- Rainbowcrack-online client
- Enterprise Manager Password Decoder
- Hash Calculator
- TCP/UDP/ICMP Traceroute
- Box Revealer
- Remote Desktop Password Decoder
- MySQL Password Extractor
- Oracle Password Extractor
- Syskey Decoder
how can i try hacking cctv cameras which coonected in a network?ReplyDelete
You need to access IP address of the DVR ex: 192.53.xxDelete