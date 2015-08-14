BruteForcer - Client-Server Multithreaded Tool To Crack RAR File Passwords

BruteForcer is a client-server multithreaded application for bruteforcing RAR file passwords. Actually, this tool is not limited to the RAR files, it is just that the tool comes with a RAR archive plugin. If you have a suitable plugin, it will support any file you want. But unfortunately there are no such plugins, if you find or create one, let me know.

This tool can crack RAR archive passwords faster than any RAR Password Cracker. But you have to use two or more machines to achieve that level of efficiency.





REMEMBER: The more clients connected to the server, the faster the cracking.









How To Use BruteForcer

First, download BruteForcer (BruteForcer_091.7z) onto your computer, then extract the file. Then open the "Server" folder and then run the "BFS.exe" file. You will see a window as shown below.















Click on Tools icon on the window.