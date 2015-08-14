Zed Attack Proxy - Web Application Penetration Testing Tool

Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) is an easy-to-use web application penetration testing tool that is designed for people with a wide range of security experiences. It is ideal for developers and functional testers who are new to penetration testing, and it is also a useful addition to a professional pentester's toolbox.

ZAP provides automated scanners as well as a set of tools that allow you to find security vulnerabilities manually.





Here are some of the important functionalities of ZAP:

Intercepting Proxy

Traditional and AJAX spiders

Automated scanner

Passive scanner

Forced browsing

Fuzzer

Dynamic SSL certificates

Smartcard and Client Digital Certificates support

Web sockets support

Support for a wide range of scripting languages

Plug-n-Hack support

Authentication and session support

Powerful REST based API

Automatic updating option