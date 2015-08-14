8 Best Free File Encryption Tools For Android

A simple file encryption tool that can encrypt any file you want. The app has two modes of encryption, one is Automatic, another one is Manual. If you choose Automatic, you can encrypt/decrypt files using the master password. But in the Manual mode, you must enter a password to encrypt/decrypt each file.

Crypt4All Lite

This app allows you to encrypt your files with 256 bit AES algorithm. You can also set the app to delete the original file after the encryption or decryption.





Crypt4All Lite accepts almost any kind of password, even if it is in Unicode.









Download Crypt4All Lite

EDS Lite

With EDS Lite, you can store your files in the encrypted container to prevent unauthorized access. It supports 3 different encryption algorithms such as AES, Serpent, and Twofish.

You can use share function to encrypt media files from gallery or media player.





Download EDS Lite



Andrognito 2

Andrognito 2 allows you to hide and encrypt any type of file with virtually unbreakable military-grade encryption (AES 256-bit). It has some unique features such as.... Timely PIN - Dynamic and intuitive time-based PIN system for added security. Fake Account - Deceive intruders into a fake account with some fake hidden files. Invisible Mode - Hide the app icon from the launcher and go incognito. Fake Force Close - Make the app crash forcefully to deceive prying eyes. Automatic Backup - Takes automatic backups of all your hidden files, vaults and settings. File Import - Import any type of file from any app of your choice. Native Photo Viewer - Supports native image viewing with GIF playback. Theme Manager - Customize the look and feel of the app, and... Junk Sweeper and File Shredding - Leaves no junk files or any traces of the hidden files.

If you want to try Encrypt File Free, here is the download link: