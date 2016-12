8 Best Free File Encryption Tools For Android

You probably know that the encryption is one of the best ways to protect your files. But do you encrypt your files on your android device? If not, you should, because it's your responsibility to protect your privacy. You probably know that the encryption is one of the best ways to protect your files. But do you encrypt your files on your android device? If not, you should, because it's your responsibility to protect your privacy.

So I have created a list of best free file encryption android apps to help you protect your files from malicious hackers.



Cryptonite



If you are a frequent visitor, you probably know about Cryptonite. If not, no problem.



Cryptonite is an open source file encryption solution based on the original EncFS code. It works very well except on some android 4.2 devices.



Most features don't require root access, but mounting EncFS volumes require root access and the Kernal FUSE support. And, the user interface of this app is very good and easy to use.



If you want to know how to use Cryptonite, refer the article .





If you want to try the app, here is the download link:



