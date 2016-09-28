Nmap - Network Security Audit Tool

Nmap

Nmap is an open source tool for network discovery and security auditing. Many systems and network administrators also use this tool for network inventory, managing service upgrade schedules, and monitoring host or service uptime.

It uses raw IP packets in novel ways to determine what hosts are available on the network, what services (application name and version) those hosts are offering, what operating systems (and OS versions) they are running, what type of packet filters/firewalls are in use, and dozens of other characteristics. It was designed to rapidly scan large networks but works fine against single hosts.

Nmap suite contains a results viewer (Zenmap), a flexible data transfer, redirection, and debugging tool (Ncat), a utility for comparing scan results (Ndiff), and a packet generation and response analysis tool (Nping).

It was featured in the following movies:

  • Matrix Reloaded


  • Dredd

Dredd nmap cameo

  • Elysium


  • Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four nmap cameo


  • Who Am I - No System Is Safe


  • Bourne Ultimatum

Bourne Ultimatum nmap cameo

  • Die Hard 4

Die Hard 4 nmap cameo


  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo nmap cameo

  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: Retaliation nmap cameo

  • The Listening

The Listening nmap cameo


  • Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Doom nmap cameo

  • Abduction

Abduction nmap cameo

  • Extracted

Extracted nmap cameo

  • 13: Game of Death

13: Game of Death nmap cameo

  • Battle Royale


  • Broken Saints


  • Khottabych


  • HaXXXor: No Longer Floppy

Sorry, no screenshots or videos, because it is a soft-core porn movie!


  • Bloody Monday

Bloody Monday nmap cameo

Download Nmap

