Hook Analyser - Free Tool To Analyze Malware, and Gather Threat Intelligence-Related Information
Hook Analyser is a freeware application that can analyse malware (static and runtime/dynamic), perform application crash analysis, and gather threat intelligence-related information from various open sources on the Internet.
- Spawn and Hook to Application : Allows you to spawn an application, and hook into it.
- Hook to a specific running process : Allows you to hook to an active process.
- Static Malware Analysis : Scans PE/Windows executables to identify potential malware traces.
- Application crash analysis : Allows you to analyse memory content when an application crashes.
- Exe extractor : Allows you to extract executables from running process/s
- Cyber Threat Intelligence : Gathers gather threat intelligence-related information from various open sources.
- Batch Malware Analysis : Enables you to analyze multiple applications.
