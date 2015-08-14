Hook Analyser - Free Tool To Analyze Malware, and Gather Threat Intelligence-Related Information



Hook Analyser is a freeware application that can analyse malware (static and runtime/dynamic), perform application crash analysis, and gather threat intelligence-related information from various open sources on the Internet.

Spawn and Hook to Application : Allows you to spawn an application, and hook into it.

Hook to a specific running process : Allows you to hook to an active process.

Static Malware Analysis : Scans PE/Windows executables to identify potential malware traces.

Application crash analysis : Allows you to analyse memory content when an application crashes.

Exe extractor : Allows you to extract executables from running process/s

Cyber Threat Intelligence : Gathers gather threat intelligence-related information from various open sources.

Batch Malware Analysis : Enables you to analyze multiple applications.

It offers the following functionalities:This tool is very easy to use, but if you don't know how to use it, please let me know, I'm happy to help.