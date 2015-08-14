Hook Analyser - Free Tool To Analyze Malware, and Gather Threat Intelligence-Related Information

Hook Analyser is a freeware application that can analyse malware (static and runtime/dynamic), perform application crash analysis, and gather threat intelligence-related information from various open sources on the Internet.

It  offers the following functionalities:
  • Spawn and Hook to Application :  Allows you to spawn an application, and hook into it.
  • Hook to a specific running process : Allows you to hook to an active process.
  • Static Malware Analysis : Scans PE/Windows executables to identify potential malware traces.
  • Application crash analysis : Allows you to analyse memory content when an application crashes.
  • Exe extractor : Allows you to extract executables from running process/s
  • Cyber Threat Intelligence : Gathers gather threat intelligence-related information from various open sources.
  • Batch Malware Analysis : Enables you to analyze multiple applications.

This tool is very easy to use, but if you don't know how to use it, please let me know, I'm happy to help.

Download

