Bulk MD5 Password Cracker - Command-line Based Mass MD5 Hash Password Cracking Tool

Bulk MD5 Password Cracker is a command-line dictionary attack tool that you can use to crack MD5 password hashes. It is very easy to use, and since it is a command-line tool, you can easily automate this tool.

It is also fully portable and works on all windows platforms (Windows XP to Windows 10).





To start the cracking process, you need to save the entire dump of MD5 hashes (one per line) into a text file first. Then you can use a dictionary file to crack the password hashes. Like Bulk LM Password Cracker, it also takes care of duplicate password hashes automatically so you don't have to perform any pre-sorting work.





During the cracking process, it also displays detailed statistics about the operation.









HOW TO USE BULK MD5 PASSWORD CRACKER

Download and install Bulk MD5 Password Cracker on your computer.



Then go to the program directory:





C:\Program Files (x86)\SecurityXploded\BulkMD5PasswordCracker

or

C:\Program Files\SecurityXploded\BulkMD5PasswordCracker





Now, hold down the Shift key and right-click on the empty area of the window, and then select "Open command window here". You will see a command prompt window as shown below.









Now, let's assume you want to crack MD5 password hashes stored in the "md5hashlist.txt" file which is on the desktop. And, the dictionary file (passlist.txt) is also on the desktop, then you can use a command like this to crack the password hashes:





BulkMD5PasswordCracker.exe "c:\users\tttt\desktop\md5hashlist.txt" "c:\users\tttt\desktop\passlist.txt" "c:\users\tttt\desktop\output.txt"











"Output.txt" stores the operation results.





The output file:









