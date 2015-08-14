Bulk LM Password Cracker - Command-line Based Mass LM Hash Password Cracking Tool
Bulk LM Password Cracker is a command-line tool for quick cracking of mass LM password hashes. This tool uses the dictionary attack to crack the passwords. It can automatically identify duplicate password hashes, so you don't have to do any pre-sorting work.
HOW TO USE BULK LM PASSWORD CRACKER
Download and install Bulk LM Password Cracker on your computer.
[download link is at the end of this article]
Then browse to the program directory:
C:\Program Files (x86)\SecurityXploded\BulkLMPasswordCracker
or
C:\Program Files\SecurityXploded\BulkLMPasswordCracker
Then hold down the Shift key and right-click on an empty area of the window, and then select "Open command window here". You will see a window as shown below.
Let's say, I want to crack LM password hashes in a text file stored on the desktop (hashlist.txt). And, my password dictionary file is also stored on the dekstop (passlist.txt). To crack the hashes, I will use a command like this:
"output.txt" saves the operation results.
BulkLMPasswordCracker.exe "c:\users\tttt\desktop\hashlist.txt" "c:\users\tttt\desktop\passlist.txt" "c:\users\tttt\desktop\output.txt"
Peace out....
