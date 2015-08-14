3 Best Free Steganographic Tools For Android

StegDroid Alpha is a simple app that you can use to hide text messages inside an audio file. This app also allows you to encrypt those messages with a secret key.





If you are paranoid about the privacy of your secret communications, you can enable the Paranoid Mode, that will delete all the data when the StegDroid is closed.

I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share this article... Because sharing is caring...





And, if you know any good steganographic android apps, please let me know.





Peace out...