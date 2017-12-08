Top 7 Best Free Firewall Apps For Android

Top 17 Antiviruses For Android ", you probably know some apps that has the Firewall feature, and you know it requires root access. But this app doesn't require root access at all because instead of using superuser privileges, it controls the traffic by creating a local VPN. If you have read the article titled "", you probably know some apps that has the Firewall feature, and you know it requires root access. But this app doesn't require root access at all because instead of using superuser privileges, it controls the traffic by creating a local VPN.





The UI design is simple but good looking. And, It allows you to block apps' access to a particular connection type which is very useful if you want to block an app from accessing WiFi or Mobile Data.





When the Firewall is activated, you will receive notifications if anything wants to connect to or from the internet, and you can allow or deny it.





It also allows you to create filter rules based on IP address, host name or domain name. That means, you can allow or deny only specific connections of an app.





If you want the details of previous communications, you can get that from the "ACCESS LOG" tab.





Note: NoRoot Firewall may not work on LTE because it currently doesn't support IPv6.

NetGuard





Like NoRoot Firewall, this one also doesn't require root access. But it supports both IPv4 and IPv6.





I really like the material designed UI of NetGuard, it's pretty cool. In the app, you can search for a particular app or sort apps based on their name, UID or data usage.







NetGuard is not completely free, if you upgrade to the pro version you will be able to view traffic log, filter network traffic, receive new application notifications, see the network speed as a graph in a status bar notification, and change the app's appearance.





There are some unique features in this app, they are listed down below.

Tethering supported.

Multiple device users supported.

Optionally allow when screen on.

Optionally block when roaming.

Optionally block system applications.

Optionally notify when an application accesses the internet.

Optionally record network usage per application per address.



