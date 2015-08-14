Autopsy - Digital Forensic Tool
Autopsy is a forensic tool that is used by law enforcement, military, and corporate examiners to investigate what happened on a computer or a smartphone. It has a plug-in architecture that allows you to find add-on modules or develop custom modules in Java or Python.
Autopsy offers the following features:
- Multi-User Cases: Collaborate with fellow examiners on large cases.
- Timeline Analysis: Displays system events in a graphical interface to help identify activity.
- Keyword Search: Text extraction and index searched modules enable you to find files that mention specific terms and find regular expression patterns.
- Web Artifacts: Extracts web activity from common browsers to help identify user activity.
- Registry Analysis: Uses RegRipper to identify recently accessed documents and USB devices.
- LNK File Analysis: Identifies shortcuts and accessed documents.
- Email Analysis: Parses MBOX format messages, such as Thunderbird.
- EXIF: Extracts geolocation and camera information from JPEG files.
- File Type Sorting: Group files by their type to find all images or documents.
- Media Playback: View videos and images in the application and not require an external viewer.
- Thumbnail viewer: Displays thumbnail of images to help quick view pictures.
- Robust File System Analysis: Support for common file systems, including NTFS, FAT12/FAT16/FAT32/ExFAT, HFS+, ISO9660 (CD-ROM), Ext2/Ext3/Ext4, Yaffs2, and UFS from The Sleuth Kit.
- Hash Set Filtering: Filter out known good files using NSRL and flags known bad files using custom hash sets in HashKeeper, md5sum, and EnCase formats.
- Tags: Tag files with arbitrary tag names, such as 'bookmark' or 'suspicious', and add comments.
- Unicode Strings Extraction: Extracts strings from unallocated space and unknown file types in many languages (Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, etc.).
- File Type Detection based on signatures and extension mismatch detection.
- Interesting Files Module will flag files and folders based on name and path.
- Android Support: Extracts data from SMS, call logs, contacts, Tango, Words with Friends, and more.
Post a Comment