Autopsy - Digital Forensic Tool

Autopsy is a forensic tool that is used by law enforcement, military, and corporate examiners to investigate what happened on a computer or a smartphone. It has a plug-in architecture that allows you to find add-on modules or develop custom modules in Java or Python.

Autopsy offers the following features:

Multi-User Cases: Collaborate with fellow examiners on large cases.

Timeline Analysis: Displays system events in a graphical interface to help identify activity.

Keyword Search: Text extraction and index searched modules enable you to find files that mention specific terms and find regular expression patterns.

Web Artifacts: Extracts web activity from common browsers to help identify user activity.

Registry Analysis: Uses RegRipper to identify recently accessed documents and USB devices.

LNK File Analysis: Identifies shortcuts and accessed documents.

Email Analysis: Parses MBOX format messages, such as Thunderbird.

EXIF: Extracts geolocation and camera information from JPEG files.

File Type Sorting: Group files by their type to find all images or documents.

Media Playback: View videos and images in the application and not require an external viewer.

Thumbnail viewer: Displays thumbnail of images to help quick view pictures.

Robust File System Analysis: Support for common file systems, including NTFS, FAT12/FAT16/FAT32/ExFAT, HFS+, ISO9660 (CD-ROM), Ext2/Ext3/Ext4, Yaffs2, and UFS from The Sleuth Kit.

Hash Set Filtering: Filter out known good files using NSRL and flags known bad files using custom hash sets in HashKeeper, md5sum, and EnCase formats.

Tags: Tag files with arbitrary tag names, such as 'bookmark' or 'suspicious', and add comments.

Unicode Strings Extraction: Extracts strings from unallocated space and unknown file types in many languages (Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, etc.).

File Type Detection based on signatures and extension mismatch detection.

Interesting Files Module will flag files and folders based on name and path.