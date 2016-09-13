All-In-One Password Decoder - Free Tool To Recover Your Encoded Passwords



If your password is encoded with generic algorithms like Base64, or Yahoo64, or HEX or an application-specific encoding algorithm, you can decode it very quickly with the help of this amazing piece of software called "All-In-One Password Decoder".

All-In-One Password Decoder supports the following application-specific encoding algorithms:

VNC Password Decoder

Cisco Type 7 Router Password Decoder

Juniper $9$ Router Password Decoder

IDM Password Decoder

WS_FTP Password Decoder

Orbit Downloader Password Decoder

DynDNS Password Decoder

SmartFTP Password Decoder

FTP Commander Password Decoder

Meebo Messenger Password Decoder

IMVU Messenger Password Decoder

IncrediMail Password Decoder

Trillian Messenger Accounts Password Decoder

Trillian Astra Login Password Decoder

How To Use All-In-One Password Decoder

1. Download and install All-In-One Password Decoder on your computer.





(Download link is at the end of this article.)





2. Open the application, you will see a window as shown below.









3. Now paste the encoded password into the first (top) box. Then select the encoding type and then click on the "Decode Password" button. Now, your password should appear in the "Decoded Password" box.













