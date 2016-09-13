All-In-One Password Decoder - Free Tool To Recover Your Encoded Passwords
If your password is encoded with generic algorithms like Base64, or Yahoo64, or HEX or an application-specific encoding algorithm, you can decode it very quickly with the help of this amazing piece of software called "All-In-One Password Decoder".
All-In-One Password Decoder supports the following application-specific encoding algorithms:
- VNC Password Decoder
- Cisco Type 7 Router Password Decoder
- Juniper $9$ Router Password Decoder
- IDM Password Decoder
- WS_FTP Password Decoder
- Orbit Downloader Password Decoder
- DynDNS Password Decoder
- SmartFTP Password Decoder
- FTP Commander Password Decoder
- Meebo Messenger Password Decoder
- IMVU Messenger Password Decoder
- IncrediMail Password Decoder
- Trillian Messenger Accounts Password Decoder
- Trillian Astra Login Password Decoder
How To Use All-In-One Password Decoder
1. Download and install All-In-One Password Decoder on your computer.
(Download link is at the end of this article.)
2. Open the application, you will see a window as shown below.
3. Now paste the encoded password into the first (top) box. Then select the encoding type and then click on the "Decode Password" button. Now, your password should appear in the "Decoded Password" box.
That's all. I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share this article...
Peace out...
