3 Best Budget Android Tablets (Under $250)

This 11.6 -inch tablet is powered by the Intel Cherry Trail Z8300 Quad Core processor, and it supports USB OTG, and both android and windows operating systems. It comes with an attached keyboard which you can remove anytime you want.It has 64GB internal memory, 4 GB RAM, and an expandable Micro SDHC slot (up to 128GB). The tablet does come with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD screen, allowing you to have a viewing experience.This device can handle high-end graphics very well, but it is not good at performing intense CPU tasks such as video editing and rendering. Like Onda V80 Plus, Teclast Tbook 16 Pro also comes with 2.0-megapixel front-and-rear-facing cameras. This Teclast Tbook 16 Pro packs 8000mAh battery that can provide a pretty decent battery life.Now you can get Teclast Tbook 16 Pro forfrom gearbest.com