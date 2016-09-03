3 Best Budget Android Tablets (Under $250)





Today I'm going to show you 3 best budget android tablets... If you are a frequent visitor, you probably know a lot of android apps that you can use to do hacking. But do you have a device that can run all those apps? If not, this article is for you.





The first one on my list is,







This is the cheapest tablet in this list, you can get it now for just $92 from This is the cheapest tablet in this list, you can get it now for just $92 from gearbest.com . It feels nice in the hand with its glossy plastic casing. It is an 8-inch tablet that comes with 32GB of internal storage, and an expandable Micro SDHC slot (up to 128GB).





Onda V80 Plus supports Android and Windows operating systems. It has a sharp screen (1920 x 1200) and an acceptable processor (Cherry Trail Z8300) which delivers good performance. It comes with a Micro-USB charging port, a Micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm Headphone Jack.

There are 2.0-megapixel front-and-rear-facing cameras on board. Yes, the cameras are not that good, but with the help of good lighting, you can take great photos using this device.

Onda V80 Plus does not come with cellular connectivity or GPS, but there is good 802.11 b/g/n WiFi available, and also the Bluetooth. This device has a 3.2V, 4200 mAh battery which is pretty good for daily work.





Take a look at overall specification of Onda V80 plus:

Brand: Onda

Type: Tablet PC OS: Android 5.1,Windows 10 CPU Brand: Intel CPU: Cherry Trail Z8300 GPU: Intel HD Graphic(Gen8) Core: 1.44GHz,Quad Core Dimension and Weight: 20.5 x 12.3 x 0.85 (cm), 325 grams RAM: 2GB ROM: 32GB External Memory: TF card up to 128GB. Support Network: WiFi WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet Bluetooth: Yes Screen type: Capacitive (10-Point),IPS Screen size: 8 inch Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back) Back camera: 2.0MP Front camera: 2.0MP TF card slot: Yes Micro USB Slot: Yes Micro HDMI: Yes 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes Battery Capacity(mAh): 3.8V/4200mAh AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2A G-sensor: Supported Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPEG,JPG,PNG Music format: AAC,AC-3,APE,DTS (need license),FLAC,MP3,OGG,WAV,WMA Video format:1080P, 4K(4096x2160px), AVS, H.263, H.264, H.265, MP4, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, MVC, RMVB, VC-1 MS Office format: Excel,PPT,Word E-book format: PDF,PowerPoint,TXT,Word









This 11.6 -inch tablet is powered by the Intel Cherry Trail Z8300 Quad Core processor, and it supports USB OTG, and both android and windows operating systems. It comes with an attached keyboard which you can remove anytime you want.



It has 64GB internal memory, 4 GB RAM, and an expandable Micro SDHC slot (up to 128GB). The tablet does come with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD screen, allowing you to have a viewing experience.





This device can handle high-end graphics very well, but it is not good at performing intense CPU tasks such as video editing and rendering. Like Onda V80 Plus, Teclast Tbook 16 Pro also comes with 2.0-megapixel front-and-rear-facing cameras. This Teclast Tbook 16 Pro packs 8000mAh battery that can provide a pretty decent battery life.



Now you can get Teclast Tbook 16 Pro for $209 from



Overall specification of Teclast Tbook 16 Pro:

Brand: Teclast Type: Ultrabook OS: Android 5.1,Windows 10 CPU Brand: Intel CPU: Cherry Trail Z8300 Core: 1.44GHz,Quad Core RAM: 4GB ROM: 64GB External Memory: TF card up to 128GB Support Network: WiFi WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet Bluetooth: Yes Screen type: Capacitive,IPS Screen size: 11.6 inch Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back) Back camera: 2.0MP Front camera: 2.0MP TF card slot: Yes USB Host: Yes 1 x USB 3.0+1 x USB2.0 Micro HDMI: Yes 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes Battery Capacity(mAh): 3.7V/8000mAh AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2.5A G-sensor: Supported Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPEG,JPG,PNG Music format: MP3,WAV,WMA Video format: MP4 MS Office format: Excel,PPT,Word E-book format: PDF,PowerPoint,TXT,Word Dimension and Weight: 30.38 x 18.64 x 1.01 cm, 855 grams

