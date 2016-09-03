3 Best Budget Android Tablets (Under $250)
If you are a frequent visitor, you probably know a lot of android apps that you can use to do hacking. But do you have a device that can run all those apps? If not, this article is for you.
Today I'm going to show you 3 best budget android tablets...
The first one on my list is,
This is the cheapest tablet in this list, you can get it now for just $92 from gearbest.com. It feels nice in the hand with its glossy plastic casing. It is an 8-inch tablet that comes with 32GB of internal storage, and an expandable Micro SDHC slot (up to 128GB).
Onda V80 Plus supports Android and Windows operating systems. It has a sharp screen (1920 x 1200) and an acceptable processor (Cherry Trail Z8300) which delivers good performance. It comes with a Micro-USB charging port, a Micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm Headphone Jack.
There are 2.0-megapixel front-and-rear-facing cameras on board. Yes, the cameras are not that good, but with the help of good lighting, you can take great photos using this device.
Onda V80 Plus does not come with cellular connectivity or GPS, but there is good 802.11 b/g/n WiFi available, and also the Bluetooth. This device has a 3.2V, 4200 mAh battery which is pretty good for daily work.
Take a look at overall specification of Onda V80 plus:
- Brand: Onda
- Type: Tablet PC
- OS: Android 5.1,Windows 10
- CPU Brand: Intel
- CPU: Cherry Trail Z8300
- GPU: Intel HD Graphic(Gen8)
- Core: 1.44GHz,Quad Core
- Dimension and Weight: 20.5 x 12.3 x 0.85 (cm), 325 grams
- RAM: 2GB
- ROM: 32GB
- External Memory: TF card up to 128GB.
- Support Network: WiFi
- WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Screen type: Capacitive (10-Point),IPS
- Screen size: 8 inch
- Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
- Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back)
- Back camera: 2.0MP
- Front camera: 2.0MP
- TF card slot: Yes
- Micro USB Slot: Yes
- Micro HDMI: Yes
- 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes
- Battery Capacity(mAh): 3.8V/4200mAh
- AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2A
- G-sensor: Supported
- Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPEG,JPG,PNG
- Music format: AAC,AC-3,APE,DTS (need license),FLAC,MP3,OGG,WAV,WMA
- Video format:1080P, 4K(4096x2160px), AVS, H.263, H.264, H.265, MP4, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, MVC, RMVB, VC-1
- MS Office format: Excel,PPT,Word
- E-book format: PDF,PowerPoint,TXT,Word
This 11.6 -inch tablet is powered by the Intel Cherry Trail Z8300 Quad Core processor, and it supports USB OTG, and both android and windows operating systems. It comes with an attached keyboard which you can remove anytime you want.
It has 64GB internal memory, 4 GB RAM, and an expandable Micro SDHC slot (up to 128GB). The tablet does come with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD screen, allowing you to have a viewing experience.
This device can handle high-end graphics very well, but it is not good at performing intense CPU tasks such as video editing and rendering. Like Onda V80 Plus, Teclast Tbook 16 Pro also comes with 2.0-megapixel front-and-rear-facing cameras. This Teclast Tbook 16 Pro packs 8000mAh battery that can provide a pretty decent battery life.
Now you can get Teclast Tbook 16 Pro for $209 from gearbest.com.
Overall specification of Teclast Tbook 16 Pro:
- Brand: Teclast
- Type: Ultrabook
- OS: Android 5.1,Windows 10
- CPU Brand: Intel
- CPU: Cherry Trail Z8300
- Core: 1.44GHz,Quad Core
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 64GB
- External Memory: TF card up to 128GB
- Support Network: WiFi
- WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Screen type: Capacitive,IPS
- Screen size: 11.6 inch
- Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)
- Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back)
- Back camera: 2.0MP
- Front camera: 2.0MP
- TF card slot: Yes
- USB Host: Yes 1 x USB 3.0+1 x USB2.0
- Micro HDMI: Yes
- 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes
- Battery Capacity(mAh): 3.7V/8000mAh
- AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2.5A
- G-sensor: Supported
- Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPEG,JPG,PNG
- Music format: MP3,WAV,WMA
- Video format: MP4
- MS Office format: Excel,PPT,Word
- E-book format: PDF,PowerPoint,TXT,Word
- Dimension and Weight: 30.38 x 18.64 x 1.01 cm, 855 grams
CHUWI Hi10 Pro uses plastic all round with glass on the front, a 2-megapixel webcam, a status light (that goes orange when powering on or charging). Even though it uses plastic covers, it's build quality is awesome and the performance is actually the same as the Teclast Tbook 16 Pro. This device also supports both windows and android operating systems.
It comes with a power button, volume rockers on the perpendicular side, two USB ports, a micro-USB one, a micro-HDMI port, a headphone socket and a microSD card slot. According to independent reviews, it's battery life is not that good. but if you apply battery saving tips and tricks, you can extend the battery life a little bit longer.
Overall specification of CHUWI Hi10 Pro:
- Brand: CHUWI
- Type: Ultrabook
- OS: Android 5.1,Windows 10
- CPU Brand: Intel
- CPU: Cherry Trail Z8300
- GPU: Intel HD Graphic(Gen8)
- Core: 1.44GHz,Quad Core
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 64GB
- External Memory: TF card up to 128GB
- Support Network: WiFi
- WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Screen type: Capacitive,IPS
- Screen size: 10.1 inch
- Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
- Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back)
- Back camera: 2.0MP
- Front camera: 2.0MP
- TF card slot: Yes
- Type-C: Yes
- Micro USB Slot: Yes
- Micro HDMI: Yes
- 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes
- Docking Interface: Support
- Battery Capacity(mAh): 3.7V/6500mAh
- AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 3A
- G-sensor: Supported
- Picture format: BMP, GIF, JPEG, JPG, PNG
- Music format: MP3, WAV, WMA
- Video format: 1080P, 3GP, 4K (4096 x 2160 px), MP4
- MS Office format: Excel, PPT, Word
- E-book format: PDF, PowerPoint, TXT, Word
- Dimension and Weight: 26.18 x 16.73 x 0.85 cm, 562 grams
That's all I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share this article with your friends...
Peace out....
[THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY GEARBEST.COM]
