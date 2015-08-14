70 Android Hacking & Security Tools For Hackers

Drozer

Passera

aNmap



aNmap is the android version of the Nmap; meaning, you can use this app to identify open ports and services, operating system versions, types of packet filters/firewalls and other characteristics. aNmap is the android version of the Nmap; meaning, you can use this app to identify open ports and services, operating system versions, types of packet filters/firewalls and other characteristics.





It is one of the must-have tools for hackers!







Hooker

Hooker is an open source project for dynamic analyses of Android applications. It has a lot of tools and applications that you can use to automatically intercept and modify any API calls made by a targeted application. Hooker is an open source project for dynamic analyses of Android applications. It has a lot of tools and applications that you can use to automatically intercept and modify any API calls made by a targeted application.

It also has a set of python scripts is also provided to automatize the execution of an analysis to collect any API calls made by a set of applications.

Note: Android-Hooker is a proof of concept relying on the Android-Hooker is a proof of concept relying on the Substrate framework . That means Hooker cannot work if Substrate is not correctly installed on your device.

Download





Intercepter-NG

Intercepter-NG is an android app for intercepting and analyzing the WiFi network traffic. It is very easy to use. It can intercept communications, analyze data packets. hijack sessions, SSL Strip connections, and monitor target's web activities.



Download





Orbot

Orbot is an android app developed by the Tor Project for internet freedom and privacy. It allows you to hide your real IP address by bouncing your communications around a distributed network of relays run by volunteers all around the world.



Orbot is not just Tor, it also contains LibEvent and a lightweight web proxy server -"Polipo".



And, in rooted devices, it allows you to transparently torify all of the TCP traffic on your Android device.



Download





APKinspector

APKinspector is a powerful tool for android application analysts and reverse engineers. It can help you analyze the app permissions, Dalvik codes, Smali codes, Java codes, APK information and call graph. APKinspector is a powerful tool for android application analysts and reverse engineers. It can help you analyze the app permissions, Dalvik codes, Smali codes, Java codes, APK information and call graph.

Download





OWASP GoatDroid

OWASP GoatDroid is a fully functional and self-contained training environment for educating developers and testers on Android security. GoatDroid requires minimal dependencies and is ideal for both Android beginners as well as more advanced users. OWASP GoatDroid is a fully functional and self-contained training environment for educating developers and testers on Android security. GoatDroid requires minimal dependencies and is ideal for both Android beginners as well as more advanced users.





Download





AndroRat

AndroRat is a remote administration tool for android (thus the name AndroRAT). This tool allows you to access target's contacts, call logs, messages, and the location details remotely.



Some other interesting functionalities of AndroRat:

Live monitoring of received messages.

Live monitoring of the device state (call received, call sent, call missed.).

Take pictures using the camera.

Stream sound.

Stream video.

Do a toast.

Send text messages.

Give call.

Open a URL in the default browser.

Vibrate the phone. You can even use this tool to hack the target's online accounts.



Download





DroidSQLi

DroidSQLi is an android app that you can use to launch SQL injection attacks on a target URL. This is fully automated tool, you don't need to know any complex technical information to use this app, anybody can use it, it's that simple. DroidSQLi is an android app that you can use to launch SQL injection attacks on a target URL. This is fully automated tool, you don't need to know any complex technical information to use this app, anybody can use it, it's that simple.

It supports the following injection techniques: Normal injection.

Blind injection.

Time-based injection.

Error based injection.

Download AndroRat is a remote administration tool for android (thus the name AndroRAT). This tool allows you to access target's contacts, call logs, messages, and the location details remotely.Some otherYou can even use this tool to hack the target's online accounts. Currently, it has two applications: FourGoats, a location-based social network, and Herd Financial, a mobile banking application. Intercepter-NG is an android app for intercepting and analyzing the WiFi network traffic. It is very easy to use. It can intercept communications, analyze data packets. hijack sessions, SSL Strip connections, and monitor target's web activities.Orbot is an android app developed by the Tor Project for internet freedom and privacy. It allows you to hide your real IP address by bouncing your communications around a distributed network of relays run by volunteers all around the world.Orbot is not just Tor, it also contains LibEvent and a lightweight web proxy server -"Polipo".And, in rooted devices, it allows you to transparently torify all of the TCP traffic on your Android device.

Radare is a portable framework for reverse engineering and analyzing binaries. The radare project started in February of 2006 aiming to provide a Free and simple command line interface for a hexadecimal editor supporting 64-bit offsets to make searches and recovering data from hard disks. Now it is one of the best open source reverse engineering frameworks that you can use to do many things including forensic analysis on filesystems, software patching, vulnerability fixing, software exploitation, and etc.Drozer is a comprehensive security audit and attack framework for Android. It allows you to interact with the Dalvik VM, other apps’ IPC endpoints and the underlying OS. With Drozer, you can greatly reduce the time taken for Android security assessments by automating the tedious and time-consuming tasks.It runs both in Android emulators and on real devices. And, it does not require USB debugging or other development features to be enabled.Passera is a simple android app that turns any entered text into a strong password. This tool is for the people who understand the need to have strong unique passwords for each website.