Top Hacking Forums

There are many people who want to learn the art of hacking, but don't know where to start. If you are one of them, I suggest you join a hacker forum. Because the hacker forums usually have a strong community of experts who can clarify your doubts. If you don't know where to join, I can give you a list of hacker forums. Choose any of them according to your needs. This list is completely based on my experience, yours may be different. Here they are:

Evil Zone is a forum that is specifically designed for hackers. Science, programming, and arts are also discussed.





XSS.is also known as DaMaGeLaB, is a Russian-language forum that hosts discussions on vulnerabilities, exploits, cryptography, malware, hardware hacking, phreaking, programming, security, and much more.





Provides hacking tutorials, challenges, and tools.





HackThisSite is a legal and safe network security resource where you can test their hacking skills on various challenges and learn more about hacking and network security. In short, the best site to learn hacking.





Just another hacker forum with a lot of tutorials and tools.





Provides tutorials, tools, and security articles.





Exploit-DB is an archive of public exploits, vulnerability reports, security articles, and tutorials.





RaidForums is a very popular forum that hosts discussions on raiding, cracking, leaks, PC, android, Mac, iOS, and tutorials on Doxing, coding, and social engineering.





As the name suggests, here you can find the latest cracking tools and tutorials. Just like many other forums, it also has a marketplace where you can sell or buy accounts, tools, and exploits.





Another hacking forum that provides tutorials and tools.





Rohitab focuses on security articles, computer programming, web designing, and graphics designing.







Offers database of advisories, exploits, tools, papers, and security news.









Hack Forums is the best place to learn the art of hacking. This forum is not only designed for hackers but also for web developers, bloggers, gamers, programmers, graphic designers, and web marketers.