14 Best IP Hide Tools 2018
Do you want to protect your privacy? If the answer is yes, you are at the right place! Today I'm going to show you 14 best IP hide tools that you can use to protect your privacy online.
Note: The below list is not in any particular order.
ExpressVPN doesn't provide a free or trial version. But I think it's worth spending some money on a good service like ExpressVPN. According to the company, they don't store any traffic logs! This is a huge plus for a VPN service. And, they offer Unlimited bandwidth and military grade encryption (AES-256).
They have a huge network of 1700+ VPN servers that are optimized for fast connections.
CyberGhost VPN is an amazing VPN service that provides unlimited bandwidth with No Logs policy. It encrypts (256-bit AES Encryption) all online traffic and ensures data remains hidden from hackers when on an open wireless network.
It supports multiple VPN connection types (OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP/IPSec).
It has a feature called Automatic Kill Switch, which make sure that your true IP address is never exposed online in the event of a dropped VPN connection. It also offers a DNS and IP Leak Protection.
CyberGhost offers a 7-day trial version, try it for free. If you like the service you can buy a premium plan for $5.49/month (only if you buy the 1-year plan).
TunnelBear is a great VPN service that offers a lot of really good features. Like NordVPN, it has a kill switch feature (VigilantBear) that automatically blocks all internet traffic when you disconnect from the VPN.
Another important feature in the TunnelBear is "GhostBear", which is an anti-censorship and restriction mechanism that works to make your encrypted VPN data appear like regular network traffic. This is very useful when you are on a network that limits VPN traffic! Also please note that the TunnelBear will not allow you to enable GhostBear if your computer is running a custom proxy.
TunnelBear also doesn't collect any of what you browse while connected to the service. But they collect some generic information like the version of your operating system and the TunnelBear app, the number of active sessions you use per month (but not the time spent on the VPN), your total data usage every month, and etc.
They are really a great service, you should check them out.
NordVPN offers military-grade encryption (AES-256 ) to the users. In case you didn't know, AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) 256 was used by the U.S. government to secure classified information and by the NSA to protect national security data, before it became the most frequently used algorithm in symmetric key cryptography.
It has a feature called CyberSec, once enabled it will automatically block suspicious websites, intrusive ads, and botnet communication.
Unlike other VPN services, NordVPN allows you to take your privacy to another level using the Double VPN feature, which is a technology solution that allows you to hide your online activity behind several servers via a VPN tunnel.
It also offers features like no logs policy, Automatic Kill Switch, and DNS leak Protection.
Currently, NordVPN has 2228 servers in 56 different countries.
Windscribe is a great VPN service that offers a really good free version. You can get 10 GB+ bandwidth for every month with 11 different locations for completely free. The free version also offers P2P, Adblock, and Firewall support. And, they don't log your browsing activities.
Now, about the Premium versions...
If you choose the annual plan, you can get unlimited bandwidth, more locations, unlimited devices support, and many other features for just $.4.08 per month. At the time of writing this article, there is 55% discount for the annual plan, that means, if you buy the annual plan right now, you can get it for $49.
If you choose the monthly plan, you have to pay $9 per month.
As you can see, the annual plan is way better than the monthly plan. So what are you waiting for, buy it now...
Zenmate VPN offers unlimited bandwidth and lightning fast servers. It protects all the traffic with AES-256 military grade encryption.
You can get a monthly subscription for $8.99/month, but I recommend buying the yearly subscription which is $4.99/month with 44% discount, that means, you can get the yearly subscription for $59.99.
PureVPN encrypts every connection with AES 256, this helps you to stay protected even on a public WiFi. The company owns a self-managed global network of 750+ Servers in 140+ Countries.
Each and every VPN server of PureVPN supports all security protocols including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2 to provide you with ultimate security, no matter which server you connect to.
And, they don't record your activities or what you do online.
Hide My IP is a program that you can use to prevent hackers from acquiring your real IP address. It offers IP rotation service to make the users "anonymous" on the web. You can configure the proxy service as much as you want. It also allows you to select certain applications to use the Hide My IP proxy.
It also has a simple and powerful user interface which I found more attractive.
Open VPN is an open source program that allows you to create a secure private network inside the public network (internet). It offers 128-bit encryption, so you don't have to worry about the security level of the communication.
SumRando VPN is a clever service that helps you to browse faster and secure without revealing your original IP address to others. Once it is installed you can either create an account using your mail id or you can start using the service anonymously.
The free plan offers 1GB data. While testing the service, I didn't feel any lag in the connection. It is obviously a pretty good VPN service that everyone should try.
If you are a frequent visitor of EH, you may already know about Hotspot Shield. In the "3 best ways to unblock blocked websites," I had mentioned HotSpot Shield as a great tool to bypass internet censorship.
It encrypts all the connections and protects the device from malware, phishing, and spam sites.
Hide My Ass Pro VPN is the most expensive service on this list. It has almost every features that a great VPN service must have. There is no free/trial version available for this service. You must need an account to use HMA Pro VPN.
It has 650+ servers in various locations in the world.
The most popular free and open source software that can help you to defend against privacy intrusion. Tor has distributed network of relays run by volunteers all around the world to protect it's users from traffic analysis.
The users of Tor include journalists, NGOs, whistleblowers, hackers and law enforcement.
UltraSurf is a free tool developed by Ultrareach Internet Corp. It was originally developed for internet users in Mainland China, where the internet is heavily censored and monitored. Now, it has millions of users from over 180 countries.
Last Words:
I hope you enjoyed the list, if you did, feel free to share this article to your friends and followers.
Also, tell me about your favorite IP hide tool!
See ya...
Now I have lots of alternative sites for hiding IP address. You forgot to include Proxy LionReplyDelete
Great information but was hoping for your opinions and ratings on your comparison.ReplyDelete
I will try to make a new and improved list for you, JIM.Delete
Hey Gokul what application can I use to hide my IP address and at the same time do media monitoring?Delete
Thank you for your time and effort in providing concise explanations.ReplyDelete
Thank you!Delete
faltou o "hide ip easy" !ReplyDelete
Nice information, hope to try the free one's first :-)ReplyDelete
:)Delete
ThanksReplyDelete
My pleasure,Jane.Delete
Which one is the bestReplyDelete
hide all ip is the best appDelete
You are anonymous u know better but tor + hotspotsheildDelete
It looks as if one is no longer able to Surf Anonymously with Cyberghost 6 Free, which was possible with V5. I have not seen any comments anywhere about this difference, so I must wonder if I'm misinterpreting something. Any ideas?ReplyDelete
Thanks.
faced the same issue ..!!Delete
Thanks, very good informationReplyDelete
thank you very much, you gave a much helpReplyDelete
thanks so much,for time spent in doing thisReplyDelete
my pleasureDelete
another lite and useful ip tool: whatismylocalip.comReplyDelete
please i need a vpn that is free and reliable for sometime.ReplyDelete
Hi, can anybody recommend a paid IP service that might be best for my intentions? I'm new to learning about internet security. I travel for work (hotels, train, plane) and would like to be able to use the free wi-fi when I travel. I use a mac and have both a personal user account as well as a business user account and would to hide my IP from both user accounts and be able to browse anonymously without anyone being able to know my IP or spy on my internet activity while traveling. Any help is appreciated.ReplyDelete
CyberGhost is the perfect one for you.Delete
So if i do a hack it will be untracable 100%??ReplyDelete
thank you for sharing...keep it up...good work...Hide My IP 6 LicenseReplyDelete
You may also use whatismylocalip.com for another simple way.ReplyDelete
okay pal i will try thenReplyDelete
Express vpn bestReplyDelete