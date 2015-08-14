14 Best IP Hide Tools 2018

protect your privacy? If the answer is yes, you are at the right place! Today I'm going to show you 14 best IP hide tools that you can use to protect your privacy online.



Note: The below list is not in any particular order.



ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN doesn't provide a free or trial version. But I think it's worth spending some money on a good service like ExpressVPN. According to the company, they don't store any traffic logs! This is a huge plus for a VPN service. And, they offer Unlimited bandwidth and military grade encryption (AES-256).

They have a huge network of 1700+ VPN servers that are optimized for fast connections.

CyberGhost VPN is an amazing VPN service that provides unlimited bandwidth with No Logs policy. It encrypts (256-bit AES Encryption) all online traffic and ensures data remains hidden from hackers when on an open wireless network.





It supports multiple VPN connection types (OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP/IPSec).





It has a feature called Automatic Kill Switch, which make sure that your true IP address is never exposed online in the event of a dropped VPN connection. It also offers a DNS and IP Leak Protection.





CyberGhost offers a 7-day trial version, try it for free. If you like the service you can buy a premium plan for $5.49/month (only if you buy the 1-year plan).

















TunnelBear is a great VPN service that offers a lot of really good features. Like NordVPN, it has a kill switch feature (VigilantBear) that automatically blocks all internet traffic when you disconnect from the VPN.



Another important feature in the TunnelBear is "GhostBear", which is an anti-censorship and restriction mechanism that works to make your encrypted VPN data appear like regular network traffic. This is very useful when you are on a network that limits VPN traffic! Also please note that the TunnelBear will not allow you to enable GhostBear if your computer is running a custom proxy.

TunnelBear also doesn't collect any of what you browse while connected to the service. But they collect some generic information like the version of your operating system and the TunnelBear app, the number of active sessions you use per month (but not the time spent on the VPN), your total data usage every month, and etc.

They are really a great service, you should check them out.

















It has a feature called CyberSec, once enabled it will automatically block suspicious websites, intrusive ads, and botnet communication.



Unlike other VPN services, NordVPN allows you to take your privacy to another level using the Double VPN feature, which is a technology solution that allows you to hide your online activity behind several servers via a VPN tunnel.



It also offers features like no logs policy, Automatic Kill Switch, and DNS leak Protection.



Currently, NordVPN has 2228 servers in 56 different countries.



Windscribe

Windscribe is a great VPN service that offers a really good free version. You can get 10 GB+ bandwidth for every month with 11 different locations for completely free. The free version also offers P2P, Adblock, and Firewall support. And, they don't log your browsing activities.



Now, about the Premium versions...



If you choose the annual plan, you can get unlimited bandwidth, more locations, unlimited devices support, and many other features for just $.4.08 per month. At the time of writing this article, there is 55% discount for the annual plan, that means, if you buy the annual plan right now, you can get it for $49.



If you choose the monthly plan, you have to pay $9 per month.



As you can see, the annual plan is way better than the monthly plan. So what are you waiting for, buy it now...





Zenmate VPN

Zenmate VPN offers unlimited bandwidth and lightning fast servers. It protects all the traffic with AES-256 military grade encryption.

You can get a monthly subscription for $8.99/month, but I recommend buying the yearly subscription which is $4.99/month with 44% discount, that means, you can get the yearly subscription for $59.99.





PureVPN

PureVPN encrypts every connection with AES 256, this helps you to stay protected even on a public WiFi. The company owns a self-managed global network of 750+ Servers in 140+ Countries.



Each and every VPN server of PureVPN supports all security protocols including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2 to provide you with ultimate security, no matter which server you connect to.



And, they don't record your activities or what you do online.

Hide My IP

Hide My IP is a program that you can use to prevent hackers from acquiring your real IP address. It offers IP rotation service to make the users "anonymous" on the web. You can configure the proxy service as much as you want. It also allows you to select certain applications to use the Hide My IP proxy.

It also has a simple and powerful user interface which I found more attractive.













Open VPN is an open source program that allows you to create a secure private network inside the public network (internet). It offers 128-bit encryption, so you don't have to worry about the security level of the communication.







