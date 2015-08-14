14 Best IP Hide Tools 2022

protect your privacy? If the answer is yes, you are at the right place! Today I'm going to show you 14 best IP hide tools that you can use to protect your privacy online.



You might also like: How To Monitor a Remote Computer For Free Do you want to? If the answer is yes, you are at the right place! Today I'm going to show youthat you can use to protect your privacy online.





Note: The below list is not in any particular order.



ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN doesn't provide a free or trial version. But I think it's worth spending some money on a good service like ExpressVPN. According to the company, they don't store any traffic logs! This is a huge plus for a VPN service. And, they offer Unlimited bandwidth and military grade encryption (AES-256).

They have a huge network of 3000+ VPN servers that are optimized for fast connections. With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines). You can install ExpressVPN on any number of devices, but only five devices can be connected at any one time.

If you want to use the service on more than 5 devices, purchase additional subscriptions, or share your connection from a Windows or Mac computer, or set up a VPN router and connect as many devices to it as you wish.

CyberGhost VPN The below list is not in any particular order.





CyberGhost VPN is an amazing VPN service that provides unlimited bandwidth with No Logs policy. It encrypts (256-bit AES Encryption) all online traffic and ensures data remains hidden from hackers when on an open wireless network.





It supports multiple VPN connection types (OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP/IPSec).





It has a feature called Automatic Kill Switch, which make sure that your true IP address is never exposed online in the event of a dropped VPN connection. It also offers a DNS and IP Leak Protection.





CyberGhost offers a 1-day trial version, try it for free. If you like the service you can buy a premium plan. There are 3 different premium plans, the best one is a 3 year plan for $2.75/month, that is $99 every 3 years, and it is full refundable for 45 days.

















TunnelBear is a great VPN service that offers a lot of really good features. It has a kill switch feature (VigilantBear) that automatically blocks all internet traffic when you disconnect from the VPN.



Another interesting feature is "GhostBear", which is an anti-censorship and restriction mechanism that works to make your encrypted VPN data appear like regular network traffic. This is very useful when you are on a network that limits VPN traffic! Also please remember that the TunnelBear will not allow you to enable "GhostBear" if your computer is running a custom proxy.

TunnelBear doesn't collect any of what you browse while connected to the service. But they collect some generic information like the version of your operating system and the TunnelBear app, the number of active sessions you use per month (but not the time spent on the VPN), your total data usage every month, and etc.

This is really a great service, you should check them out.

















It has a feature called CyberSec, once enabled it will automatically block suspicious websites, intrusive ads, and botnet communication.



Unlike other VPN services, NordVPN allows you to take your privacy to another level using the Double VPN feature, which is a technology solution that allows you to hide your online activity behind several servers via a VPN tunnel.



It also offers features like no logs policy, Automatic Kill Switch, and DNS leak Protection.



Currently, NordVPN has 5470 servers in 59 different countries.



NordVPN offers military-grade encryption (AES-256 ) to the users. In case you didn't know, AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) 256 was used by the U.S. government to secure classified information and by the NSA to protect national security data, before it became the most frequently used algorithm in symmetric key cryptography.It has a feature called, once enabled it will automatically block suspicious websites, intrusive ads, and botnet communication.Unlike other VPN services, NordVPN allows you to take your privacy to another level using the Double VPN feature, which is a technology solution that allows you to hide your online activity behind several servers via a VPN tunnel.It also offers features like no logs policy, Automatic Kill Switch, and DNS leak Protection.Currently, NordVPN has 5470 servers in 59 different countries.

Windscribe

Windscribe is a great VPN service that offers a really good free version. You can get up to 10 GB of data per month with 11 different locations for completely free. The free version also offers P2P, Adblock, and Firewall support. And, they don't log your browsing activities.



Now, about the Premium versions...



If you choose the annual plan, you can get unlimited bandwidth, more locations, unlimited devices support, and many other features for just $.4.08 per month. At the time of writing this article, there is 55% discount for the annual plan, that means, if you buy the annual plan right now, you can get it for $49.



If you choose the monthly plan, you have to pay $9 per month.



As you can see, the annual plan is way better than the monthly plan. So what are you waiting for, buy it now...





Windscribe is a great VPN service that offers a really good free version. You can get up to 10 GB of data per month with 11 different locations for completely free. The free version also offers P2P, Adblock, and Firewall support. And, they don't log your browsing activities.Now, about the Premium versions...If you choose the annual plan, you can get unlimited bandwidth, more locations, unlimited devices support, and many other features for just $.4.08 per month. At the time of writing this article, there is 55% discount for the annual plan, that means, if you buy the annual plan right now, you can get it for $49.If you choose the monthly plan, you have to pay $9 per month.As you can see, the annual plan is way better than the monthly plan. So what are you waiting for, buy it now...

Zenmate VPN

Zenmate VPN offers unlimited bandwidth and lightning fast servers. It protects all the traffic with AES-256 military grade encryption.

You can get a monthly subscription for $9.99/month, but I recommend buying the 3 year subscription which is $1.64/month, that means, you can get a 3 year subscription for $59.









PureVPN

PureVPN encrypts every connection with AES 256, this helps you to stay protected even on a public WiFi. The company owns a self-managed global network of 2000+ Servers in 140+ Countries.



Each and every VPN server of PureVPN supports all security protocols including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2 to provide you with ultimate security, no matter which server you connect to.



You get unlimited server switching to anonymize you, so your ISP is unable to throttle your internet speed.



And, they don't record your activities or what you do online. It offers a special feature called "Split Tunneling", which allows you to choose which data to send through VPN and which to send through your ISP.





Hide My IP

Hide My IP is a program that you can use to prevent hackers from acquiring your real IP address. It offers IP rotation service to make the users "anonymous" on the web. You can configure the proxy service as much as you want. It also allows you to select certain applications to use the Hide My IP proxy.



It has a Smart DNS Proxy network with over 120 IP locations worldwide. You can use this service on any Internet-enabled device without needing to download or configure any software. All you have to do is, change your device's DNS settings, it's that simple.

It also has a simple and powerful user interface which is really amazing.













Open VPN is an open source program that allows you to create a secure private network inside the public network (internet). This is not a free service, but there is a 7 day free trial available if you want to try the service.



It offers AES encryption, so you don't have to worry about the security level of the connections. Open VPN also offers Multiple Device Support, Online Threat Blocking, and Increased Privacy Protection.







