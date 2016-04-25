How Anonymous Hackers Changed the World (Documentary Film)

9:15 AM , ,

How Anonymous Hackers Changed the World is a documentary film from BBC Storyville. The film follows the history of Anonymous hacker group through interviews with members, writers, and technologists.

Anonymous Quote:

We are Anonymous.
We are Legion.
We do not forgive.
We do not forget.
Expect us.

Watch the full movie (subtitles not included): 


If you want to get more details about this documentary, visit IMDb -- you can get the summary, user reviews, and every single detail about the film.

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.